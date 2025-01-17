VolatilityX 價格 (VOLTX)
今天 VolatilityX (VOLTX) 的實時價格爲 0.00799253 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 6.39M USD。VOLTX 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
VolatilityX 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 524.18K USD
- VolatilityX 當天價格變化爲 -31.08%
- 其循環供應量爲 800.00M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 VOLTX兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 VOLTX 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，VolatilityX 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.003604807284409542。
在過去30天內，VolatilityX 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，VolatilityX 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，VolatilityX 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.003604807284409542
|-31.08%
|30天
|$ 0
|--
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
VolatilityX 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+7.12%
-31.08%
-20.33%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
VolatilityX is creating a fully open, AI-driven platform for financial data, analysis, and insights. Our guiding principle is democratizing access to the kinds of resources that have traditionally been too expensive or restricted for everyday investors. Think of it as an “open Bloomberg”—only here, users don’t pay steep fees for specialized terminals or get locked behind walled gardens. Instead, we gather market intelligence across asset classes—stocks, options, commodities, crypto, and more—and share it openly on social media and within our platform, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The motivation is simple: most individuals don’t have the same data and tools that big institutions enjoy. Retail investors log into platforms or apps hoping to manage their financial futures, but they’re often met with incomplete analysis, delayed advice, or poorly explained recommendations. What’s more, many brokers—though they hold fiduciary duties—can be biased, underinformed, or just stupid. They’re juggling too many clients, each with unique goals and risk profiles. As a result, many everyday investors either get dumbed-down advice or no personalized advice at all. VolatilityX proposes a different path: AI Agents that scour countless data points, interpret market signals in real time, and deliver relevant insights or alerts to each user based on individual preferences. These Agents have no personal agenda, no need for a lunch break, and no impulse to sugarcoat a bad forecast or hype a stock. They operate purely on logic and data, helping people understand their options—without the complexity or hidden motives that plague many corners of finance
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其當前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的鏈接也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
