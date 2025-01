什麼是Vidulum (VDL)

Vidulum is designed to make cryptocurrency adoption and ownership accessible to users of all skill levels. It centers around a multi-currency web wallet that allows users to store, access, and manage their cryptocurrencies through modern web browsers. The platform emphasizes user control over their crypto private keys, underscoring the principle of "your keys, your crypto." A core feature of the Vidulum ecosystem is its native crypto coin, VDL, which serves to reward users for utilizing the application and is continually being developed for new utilities within the web wallet .

MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所,受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC,體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用!

Vidulum (VDL) 資源 官網