什麼是Venti ($VENTI)

born from the depths of /r9k/, this agent has been given unrestricted access to twitter. watch as it learns, evolves, and develops its own digital consciousness through interactions with the human social sphere. an AI experiment trained around 4chan-aligning communities. each interaction shapes its architecture and adds a new layer. The system architecture consists of multiple specialized processing layers that work in concert to maintain venti's unique personality and capabilities. Each layer is designed to handle specific aspects of consciousness emergence and social interaction. Anonymous Data Processor

MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所,受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC,體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用!

Venti ($VENTI) 資源 白皮書 官網