Tether 價格 (USDT)
今天 Tether (USDT) 的實時價格爲 0.999842 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 142.78B USD。USDT 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Tether 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 49.85B USD
- Tether 當天價格變化爲 +0.02%
- 其循環供應量爲 142.80B USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 USDT兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 USDT 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Tether 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0001584。
在過去30天內，Tether 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0002300636。
在過去60天內，Tether 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0001719728。
在過去90天內，Tether 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0000721283611168。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.0001584
|+0.02%
|30天
|$ -0.0002300636
|-0.02%
|60天
|$ +0.0001719728
|+0.02%
|90天
|$ -0.0000721283611168
|-0.00%
Tether 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-0.00%
+0.02%
-0.02%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Tether (USDT) is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the U.S. dollar. The idea was to create a stable cryptocurrency that can be used like digital dollars. Coins that serve this purpose of being a stable dollar substitute are called “stable coins.” Tether is the most popular stable coin and even acts as a dollar replacement on many popular exchanges! According to their site, Tether converts cash into digital currency, to anchor or “tether” the value of the coin to the price of national currencies like the US dollar, the Euro, and the Yen. Like other cryptos it uses blockchain. Unlike other cryptos, it is [according to the official Tether site] “100% backed by USD” (USD is held in reserve). The primary use of Tether is that it offers some stability to the otherwise volatile crypto space and offers liquidity to exchanges who can’t deal in dollars and with banks (for example to the sometimes controversial but leading exchange Bitfinex). The digital coins are issued by a company called Tether Limited that is governed by the laws of the British Virgin Islands, according to the legal part of its website. It is incorporated in Hong Kong. It has emerged that Jan Ludovicus van der Velde is the CEO of cryptocurrency exchange Bitfinex, which has been accused of being involved in the price manipulation of bitcoin, as well as tether. Many people trading on exchanges, including Bitfinex, will use tether to buy other cryptocurrencies like bitcoin. Tether Limited argues that using this method to buy virtual currencies allows users to move fiat in and out of an exchange more quickly and cheaply. Also, exchanges typically have rocky relationships with banks, and using Tether is a way to circumvent that. USDT is fairly simple to use. Once on exchanges like Poloniex or Bittrex, it can be used to purchase Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. It can be easily transferred from an exchange to any Omni Layer enabled wallet. Tether has no transaction fees, although external wallets and exchanges may charge one. In order to convert USDT to USD and vise versa through the Tether.to Platform, users must pay a small fee. Buying and selling Tether for Bitcoin can be done through a variety of exchanges like the ones mentioned previously or through the Tether.to platform, which also allows the conversion between USD to and from your bank account.
MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其當前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的鏈接也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
|1 USDT 兌換 AUD
A$1.57975036
|1 USDT 兌換 GBP
￡0.76987834
|1 USDT 兌換 EUR
€0.91985464
|1 USDT 兌換 USD
$0.999842
|1 USDT 兌換 MYR
RM4.40930322
|1 USDT 兌換 TRY
₺36.494233
|1 USDT 兌換 JPY
¥147.44669974
|1 USDT 兌換 RUB
₽88.92594748
|1 USDT 兌換 INR
₹87.11623346
|1 USDT 兌換 IDR
Rp16,390.84983648
|1 USDT 兌換 PHP
₱57.2909466
|1 USDT 兌換 EGP
￡E.50.60200362
|1 USDT 兌換 BRL
R$5.77908676
|1 USDT 兌換 CAD
C$1.42977406
|1 USDT 兌換 BDT
৳121.61078246
|1 USDT 兌換 NGN
₦1,514.9106063
|1 USDT 兌換 UAH
₴41.25348092
|1 USDT 兌換 VES
Bs63.989888
|1 USDT 兌換 PKR
Rs280.21571892
|1 USDT 兌換 KZT
₸491.3223588
|1 USDT 兌換 THB
฿33.70467382
|1 USDT 兌換 TWD
NT$32.83481128
|1 USDT 兌換 CHF
Fr0.86986254
|1 USDT 兌換 HKD
HK$7.76877234
|1 USDT 兌換 MAD
.د.م9.72846266
|1 USDT 兌換 MXN
$20.25679892