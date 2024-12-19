SIZE 價格 (SIZE)
今天 SIZE (SIZE) 的實時價格爲 0.00317455 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 3.09M USD。SIZE 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
SIZE 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 34.81K USD
- SIZE 當天價格變化爲 -7.82%
- 其循環供應量爲 973.34M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 SIZE兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 SIZE 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，SIZE 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.000269399449393288。
在過去30天內，SIZE 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0609069289。
在過去60天內，SIZE 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0918527909。
在過去90天內，SIZE 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.00286556195390396567。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.000269399449393288
|-7.82%
|30天
|$ +0.0609069289
|+1,918.60%
|60天
|$ +0.0918527909
|+2,893.41%
|90天
|$ +0.00286556195390396567
|+927.40%
SIZE 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-0.70%
-7.82%
-28.06%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Introducing our distinguished digital asset, distinguished by the ticker symbol $SIZE and meticulously crafted within the Solana ecosystem. As a pioneering meme token, our platform boldly underscores the significance of size, affirming that it is indeed a crucial factor in the evolving landscape of digital assets. Investing in $SIZE is an endorsement of not just the meme token trend but a conscious choice to align with a project that recognizes the pivotal role size plays in the broader context of digital assets. Our commitment to transparency, innovation, and community engagement sets us apart as a project poised for sustained growth. In conclusion, the $SIZE token is more than just a meme; it symbolizes a strategic investment within the Solana ecosystem, backed by a commitment to technological excellence and a nuanced understanding of the evolving dynamics within the blockchain industry. By integrating $SIZE into your portfolio, you are not only embracing the humor and relatability of a meme token but also aligning with a project that places size at the forefront of its narrative within the digital asset landscape.
