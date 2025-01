什麼是RandomDEX (RDX)

RandomDEX helps users diversify their portfolios and discover new gems quickly and safely through our DEX randomization engine. We have multiple modes that provide unique benefits and allow customization for every risk appetite using both AI and Partner-generated eligible universes. Our AI RDX algorithm is also designed to allow seamless customisation and integrations of future new modes. Our initial modes, include safe, risk and alpha mode.

