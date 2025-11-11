PickleCharts Token (PCC) is the native utility token powering Pickle Charts, a revolutionary DeFi trading platform designed to solve critical challenges in decentralized finance. Built on Binance Smart Chain with a fixed supply of 20 million tokens, PCC features enterprise-grade security with a 9.6/10 security score and 98% bot protection effectiveness. The platform combines real-time honeypot detection with 99.7% accuracy, comprehensive token analytics, interactive wallet bubble maps, and advanced security tools. PCC employs a deflationary tokenomics model with a 3% tax on LP sells only, automatically distributing rewards to stakers while burning tokens to reduce supply. The project features professional 2-year team vesting, anti-bot protection mechanisms, and multiple utility layers including premium platform access, enhanced analytics, token promotion opportunities, and roadmap participation for involved users.