Dogecoin，有人稱作""狗狗幣/狗幣""，誕生於2013年12月8日，基於Scrypt演算法，是國際上用戶數僅次於比特幣的第二大虛擬貨幣 。狗幣系統上線後，由於reddit的助力(這網站上面的Doge內容氾濫得可怕)，流量呈現爆發式發展，不過兩周的時間，狗狗幣已經鋪開了專門的博客、論壇，截止2015年6月9日，市值達到1億。由於沒有預挖，狗幣分發公平，慈善、打賞文化深得人心，用戶發展驚人迅速。2015年6月9日狗幣客戶端地址數160萬，是萊特幣5倍多；客戶端活躍地址數，比特幣為19.6萬，狗幣8.3萬，萊特幣1.1萬；國外twitter關注數15萬多用戶，是比特幣1.7倍，萊特幣6倍，facebook點贊數和比特幣持平，遠超萊特幣 。日真實交易量長期雄踞虛擬幣前三，這還是沒有上大平臺前取得的成績 。企業互聯網時代最大的價值就是龐大用戶，狗狗幣用戶基數用了一年時間達到比特幣用戶數的三分之一，萊特幣的四倍。
Dogecoin (DOGE) is a peer-to-peer payment settlement layer and meme-based community project. Its token economics are characterized by simplicity and transparency, with a focus on accessibility and ongoing network security. Below is a detailed breakdown of its token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, and mechanisms related to locking and unlocking.
Issuance Mechanism
|Aspect
|Details
|Issuance Type
|Proof-of-Work (PoW) mining
|Block Reward
|10,000 DOGE per block (permanently fixed)
|Block Time
|~1 minute per block
|Supply Cap
|No maximum cap; DOGE is inflationary with ongoing issuance
|Auxiliary Mining
|Supports Auxiliary Proof-of-Work (AuxPoW) with Litecoin, allowing merged mining
|Token Distribution
|All DOGE is distributed to miners as block rewards and transaction fees
- The block reward is fixed and does not decrease over time, resulting in a predictable, ongoing inflation rate.
- There is no pre-mine, ICO, or team allocation; all tokens are earned through mining.
Allocation Mechanism
|Aspect
|Details
|Initial Allocation
|100% of DOGE distributed via mining rewards
|Team/Investors
|No tokens allocated to team, advisors, or investors
|Current Distribution
|As of May 2024, the top 10 wallets hold ~45% of circulating supply, but no privileged access or modification rights exist
- No tokens were set aside for the project team or early investors.
- The entire supply is distributed through the mining process.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
|Aspect
|Details
|Primary Uses
|Peer-to-peer payments, value storage, tipping, microtransactions, and online payments
|Network Fees
|DOGE is used to pay transaction fees on the Dogecoin network
|Miner Incentives
|Miners are incentivized through block rewards and transaction fees
|Community Incentives
|No formal staking or liquidity provision; incentives are primarily mining-based
- DOGE is widely used for tipping and microtransactions due to its low transaction fees and fast confirmation times.
- The network is maintained by miners who are rewarded for securing the blockchain.
Locking Mechanism
|Aspect
|Details
|Token Locking
|No native locking or vesting mechanisms for DOGE
|Staking
|No staking or delegated proof-of-stake; only PoW mining
|Unlocking
|Not applicable; all mined DOGE is immediately liquid and transferable
- There are no mechanisms for locking, vesting, or scheduled unlocking of DOGE tokens.
- All tokens earned through mining are immediately available for use or transfer.
Unlocking Time
|Aspect
|Details
|Unlocking Schedule
|Not applicable; DOGE is liquid upon mining
Summary Table
|Mechanism
|Description
|Issuance
|Fixed 10,000 DOGE per block, inflationary, PoW mining
|Allocation
|100% to miners; no team, investor, or pre-mine allocation
|Usage/Incentives
|Payments, tipping, transaction fees, miner rewards
|Locking
|None
|Unlocking
|Immediate upon mining
Additional Notes
- No Burn or Buyback: There are no token burning or buyback mechanisms in place or planned.
- No Staking: Dogecoin does not offer staking or liquidity provision mechanisms.
- Future Developments: The Dogecoin community has discussed potential upgrades, including modularizing the codebase and exploring alternative consensus mechanisms, but as of now, PoW remains the standard.
Dogecoin’s token economics are designed for simplicity, transparency, and ongoing network security, with all tokens distributed through mining and no artificial scarcity or complex vesting schedules. This model supports its use as a widely accessible, community-driven digital currency.
狗狗幣（DOGE）代幣經濟模型：關鍵指標與應用場景
了解 狗狗幣（DOGE）的代幣經濟模型，對於分析其長期價值、可持續性和發展潛力至關重要。
關鍵代幣經濟指標及其計算方式：
總供應量（Total Supply）：
已創建或將要創建的 DOGE 代幣的最大數量。
流通供應量（Circulating Supply）：
目前市場上可供交易和公眾持有的代幣數量。
最大供應量（Max Supply）：
DOGE 代幣可能存在的總數量上限。
完全稀釋估值（FDV）：
目前價格 × 最大供應量，預測所有代幣完全流通時的總市值。
通脹率（Inflation Rate）：
反映新代幣發行的速度，影響稀缺性及長期價格走勢。
為什麼這些代幣經濟指標對交易者很重要？
流通供應量高 = 流動性強。
最大供應量有限 + 低通脹率 = 具備長期價格上漲潛力。
代幣分配透明 = 增強項目信任度，降低中心化風險。
FDV 高而目前市值低 = 可能存在高估風險的訊號。
現在您已經了解了 DOGE 代幣經濟模型的功能，趕快查看 DOGE 代幣的實時價格吧！
