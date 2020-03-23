Solana（SOL）代幣經濟學
Solana（SOL）資訊
Solana 由前高通、英特爾和 Dropbox 工程師於 2017 年底創立，是一種單鏈、委託權益證明協議，其重點是在不犧牲去中心化或安全性的情況下提供可擴展性。 Solana 協議旨在促進去中心化應用程序 (DApp) 的創建。 Solana 擴展解決方案的核心是一個名為歷史證明 (PoH) 的去中心化時鐘，旨在解決分佈式網絡中的時間問題，在這種情況下，沒有單一、可信的時間來源。由於創新的混合共識模型，Solana 引起了小交易者和機構交易者的關注。 Solana 基金會的一個重要重點是讓去中心化金融更大規模地可用。
Solana（SOL）代幣經濟學和價格數據分析
快速了解 Solana（SOL）的代幣經濟數據，包括市值、供應量、FDV 和歷史價格，幫助您輕鬆掌握幣種現狀與市場表現。
Solana（SOL）深度代幣結構解析
深入了解 SOL 的代幣發行、分配與解鎖機制。本部分涵蓋代幣用途、激勵模式和解鎖計劃。
Solana (SOL) is the native token of the Solana blockchain, serving as the backbone for transaction fees, staking, and network security. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of its token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms.
Issuance Mechanism
- Inflationary Model: Solana employs a disinflationary inflation schedule. New SOL tokens are created according to a predetermined schedule:
- Initial Inflation Rate: The protocol started with a high inflation rate, which decreases over time.
- Disinflation Rate: The inflation rate reduces by 15% per "epoch year" (~360 days) until it stabilizes at a long-term rate of 1.5% annually.
- Long-term Inflation Rate: Once the 1.5% annual rate is reached, it remains fixed.
- Token Burning: 50% of each transaction fee is burned, reducing the effective inflation rate and providing a deflationary pressure on the supply.
Allocation Mechanism
Initial Token Distribution
|Allocation Category
|Approx. % of Initial Supply
|Unlocking/Vesting Details
|Community Reserve Fund
|~38.89%
|13% unlocked monthly (May–Dec 2020), remainder fully unlocked by Jan 7, 2021
|Project Team
|~12.79%
|50% unlocked at launch, remainder unlocked monthly over 24 months
|Solana Foundation
|~10.46%
|~0.5% unlocked at TGE, remainder fully unlocked by Jan 7, 2021
|Seed Round Investors
|N/A
|Fully unlocked by Jan 7, 2021
|Strategic Sale
|N/A
|Fully unlocked by Jan 7, 2021
|Validator Sale
|N/A
|Fully unlocked by Jan 7, 2021
|Founding Sale
|N/A
|Fully unlocked by Jan 7, 2021
|Coinlist Auction Sale
|N/A
|Fully unlocked at TGE
Note: The project team and foundation allocations were subject to vesting to align incentives and prevent immediate sell-offs.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Transaction Fees: SOL is required to pay for all transactions and smart contract executions. Fees consist of a static base per signature and a variable component based on computational resources.
- Staking: SOL holders can stake their tokens to participate in network consensus and earn rewards. Validators and delegators receive inflationary rewards and a share of transaction fees.
- Validator Incentives: Validators receive 50% of transaction fees (pending a governance update to receive 100%) and inflationary rewards proportional to their stake.
- Delegation: Delegators can assign their SOL to validators and share in the rewards, minus validator commission.
- Token Extensions: Solana supports advanced token functionalities (e.g., confidential transfers, transfer hooks, non-transferable tokens) to enable diverse use cases such as payroll, KYC, and regulatory compliance.
Locking Mechanism
- Vesting Schedules: Many allocations (team, foundation, investors) were subject to time-based vesting, with monthly unlocks over 24 months post-launch.
- Staking Lock: Staked SOL is locked and can only be withdrawn after an unstaking period, which helps secure the network.
- Special Agreements: Some large allocations (e.g., FTX estate) are locked and released according to specific schedules, often with linear monthly unlocks.
Unlocking Time
Example Unlocking Schedules
|Allocation
|Unlock Start
|Unlock End
|Unlock Mechanism
|Team
|Jan 7, 2021
|Jan 7, 2023
|50% at launch, remainder monthly over 24 months
|Community Reserve
|May 2020
|Jan 7, 2021
|13% monthly, remainder fully unlocked by Jan 2021
|FTX Estate
|Apr 7, 2020
|Mar 1, 2029
|Linear monthly unlocks until Mar 2029
|Alameda/FTX Deals
|Sep 2021
|May 2025
|Linear monthly or full unlocks on set dates
Sample Table: FTX Estate Unlocks
|Unlock Date
|Amount Unlocked (SOL)
|Cumulative Unlocked
|% Unlocked
|Allocation Details
|Vesting Start
|Vesting End
|2025-07-01
|12,688
|475,771,744
|99.88%
|FTX Estate
|2020-04-07
|2029-03-01
|...
|...
|...
|...
|...
|...
|...
|2029-03-01
|12,688
|476,330,016
|100.00%
|FTX Estate
|2020-04-07
|2029-03-01
Staking and Circulating Supply Dynamics
- High Staking Participation: Historically, ~77% of available SOL has been staked, indicating strong network security and user engagement.
- Unstaking Events: Large scheduled unlocks (e.g., in 2025) can significantly increase circulating supply and impact market liquidity.
Summary Table: Solana Token Economics
|Mechanism
|Description
|Issuance
|Disinflationary inflation, initial high rate decreasing to 1.5% annually, with fee burning
|Allocation
|Community, team, foundation, investors, with vesting and unlock schedules
|Usage
|Transaction fees, staking, governance, advanced token extensions
|Incentives
|Staking rewards, validator/delegator commissions, transaction fee sharing
|Locking
|Vesting for team/foundation/investors, staking lock, special agreements (e.g., FTX estate)
|Unlocking
|Monthly or cliff unlocks, major unlocks in 2025 and 2029 for certain allocations
Implications and Considerations
- Market Impact: Large unlocks (especially in 2025 and 2029) may introduce significant supply, potentially affecting price and liquidity.
- Network Security: High staking rates support robust security, but shifts in staking/unstaking can influence yields and network stability.
- Ecosystem Growth: Allocation to community and incentives is designed to foster long-term ecosystem development and participation.
Solana’s token economics are structured to balance network security, ecosystem growth, and long-term sustainability, with mechanisms in place to align stakeholder incentives and manage supply dynamics over time.
Solana（SOL）代幣經濟模型：關鍵指標與應用場景
了解 Solana（SOL）的代幣經濟模型，對於分析其長期價值、可持續性和發展潛力至關重要。
關鍵代幣經濟指標及其計算方式：
總供應量（Total Supply）：
已創建或將要創建的 SOL 代幣的最大數量。
流通供應量（Circulating Supply）：
目前市場上可供交易和公眾持有的代幣數量。
最大供應量（Max Supply）：
SOL 代幣可能存在的總數量上限。
完全稀釋估值（FDV）：
目前價格 × 最大供應量，預測所有代幣完全流通時的總市值。
通脹率（Inflation Rate）：
反映新代幣發行的速度，影響稀缺性及長期價格走勢。
為什麼這些代幣經濟指標對交易者很重要？
流通供應量高 = 流動性強。
最大供應量有限 + 低通脹率 = 具備長期價格上漲潛力。
代幣分配透明 = 增強項目信任度，降低中心化風險。
FDV 高而目前市值低 = 可能存在高估風險的訊號。
現在您已經了解了 SOL 代幣經濟模型的功能，趕快查看 SOL 代幣的實時價格吧！
如何購買 SOL
想將 Solana（SOL）添加到您的投資組合中嗎？MEXC 提供多種購買 SOL 的方式，包括信用卡、銀行轉帳和點對點交易。無論您是新手還是專業用戶，MEXC 都能讓您輕鬆、安全地購買加密貨幣。
Solana（SOL）價格歷史
分析 SOL 的價格歷史有助於用戶了解過去的市場走勢、關鍵支撐/阻力位以及波動模式。無論是追蹤歷史最高價，還是識別趨勢，歷史數據都是價格預測和技術分析的重要組成部分。
SOL 價格預測
想知道 SOL 的未來走勢嗎？我們的 SOL 價格預測頁面結合市場情緒、歷史趨勢和技術指標，為您提供前瞻性的觀點。
為什麼選擇 MEXC？
MEXC 是全球領先的加密貨幣交易所，深受全球數百萬用戶信賴。無論您是新手還是資深交易者，MEXC 都是您進入加密世界的最便捷途徑。
免責聲明
代幣經濟數據來自第三方。MEXC 不保證其準確性。請在做出任何投資決策前自行審慎評估。