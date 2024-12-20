什麼是ORE Network (ORE)

The ORE Token is the native digital asset that runs the Open Rights Exchange (ORE) Network — an open-source and decentralized blockchain technology that can manage identities and digital assets, cross-chain. The ORE Network works cross-chain with Ethereum, Algorand, EOS and more to connect Web 2.0 identities to Web 3.0. ORE Network provides a simple log-in experience for blockchain companies to expand their users and grow faster — and allows non-blockchain companies to start using blockchain and crypto technology, without having to do the heavy lifting. The ORE Token’s utility continuously grows with every new account created on the ORE blockchain — and any new project built on the Open Rights Exchange. There are already hundreds of accounts, with more added daily and dozens of layer-1 solutions building with ORE Network including Algorand, Alliance Block, Republic Realm and AIKON.

MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！

ORE Network (ORE) 資源 官網