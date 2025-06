什麼是Mojo (MOJO)

In the world of crypto, the original always holds the highest value. Think ​Cryptopunks, Ethereum, Bitcoin. The "first" always gets the spotlight, while ​subsequent creations are often viewed as "derivatives." Mojo is that original. ​The character that sparked Matt Furie’s entire creative journey. The first ​artwork in the portfolio of one of the greatest meme creators of all time. Launched stealth with presale, zero taxes, LP burnt and contract renounced.

MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所,受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC,體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用!

Mojo (MOJO) 資源 官網