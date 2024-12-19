MIST 價格 (霞)
今天 MIST (霞) 的實時價格爲 0.00115488 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 1.17M USD。霞 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
MIST 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 65.82K USD
- MIST 當天價格變化爲 -8.95%
- 其循環供應量爲 999.98M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 霞兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 霞 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，MIST 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.000113543846943993。
在過去30天內，MIST 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0010650059。
在過去60天內，MIST 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，MIST 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.000113543846943993
|-8.95%
|30天
|$ -0.0010650059
|-92.21%
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
MIST 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-1.89%
-8.95%
-29.40%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
$Mist: AI-Driven, Community-Owned Cryptocurrency $Mist is an innovative, community-governed cryptocurrency that combines cutting-edge artificial intelligence with decentralized control to create a unique and forward-thinking digital asset. Powered by the advanced AI16Z technology model, $Mist is designed to offer both strong community involvement and AI-enhanced operations, setting a new standard in the blockchain space. Key Features: Community-Driven Governance: $Mist is a fully decentralized token where the community of holders plays a pivotal role in shaping the project’s direction. All major decisions, developments, and initiatives are voted on and executed by the community, ensuring a transparent and participatory ecosystem. AI-Powered Social Media Management: One of $Mist’s key innovations is its integration of AI into the project’s marketing and communication efforts. The official $Mist Twitter account is fully managed by AI, using advanced algorithms to curate content, engage with followers, and optimize outreach efforts. This AI-powered approach ensures consistent messaging and enhances the project’s visibility and engagement across social platforms. Explosive Market Performance: $Mist has gained rapid traction in the cryptocurrency market, with over $100 million in trading volume within its first 24 hours of launch and more than 10,000 holders. This strong initial performance highlights the project’s potential for continued growth and widespread adoption. Vision for Long-Term Growth: $Mist is focused on building a sustainable and robust ecosystem. With the combination of AI-driven technology and decentralized governance, the token is positioned to scale significantly and achieve strong performance in the broader cryptocurrency market
MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其當前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的鏈接也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
|1 霞 兌換 AUD
A$0.001847808
|1 霞 兌換 GBP
￡0.0009123552
|1 霞 兌換 EUR
€0.0011086848
|1 霞 兌換 USD
$0.00115488
|1 霞 兌換 MYR
RM0.00519696
|1 霞 兌換 TRY
₺0.0405016416
|1 霞 兌換 JPY
¥0.1812122208
|1 霞 兌換 RUB
₽0.1194607872
|1 霞 兌換 INR
₹0.0982456416
|1 霞 兌換 IDR
Rp18.9324559872
|1 霞 兌換 PHP
₱0.0682072128
|1 霞 兌換 EGP
￡E.0.058783392
|1 霞 兌換 BRL
R$0.0072526464
|1 霞 兌換 CAD
C$0.0016514784
|1 霞 兌換 BDT
৳0.1380197088
|1 霞 兌換 NGN
₦1.796069376
|1 霞 兌換 UAH
₴0.0484818624
|1 霞 兌換 VES
Bs0.057744
|1 霞 兌換 PKR
Rs0.3214146528
|1 霞 兌換 KZT
₸0.605907792
|1 霞 兌換 THB
฿0.039901104
|1 霞 兌換 TWD
NT$0.037706832
|1 霞 兌換 CHF
Fr0.0010278432
|1 霞 兌換 HKD
HK$0.0089734176
|1 霞 兌換 MAD
.د.م0.0115834464