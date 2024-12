什麼是ICB Network (ICBX)

The project addresses the challenge of blockchain scalability by creating Layer 2 (L2) networks that utilize the existing consensus of Layer 1 (L1) to process transactions more efficiently. This setup reduces the complexity typically associated with independent L2 consensus mechanisms, as L1 handles the primary validation. The network also enables cross-layer data and asset transfers, fostering an interconnected, scalable ecosystem. This design minimizes redundancy, cuts operational costs, and improves speed, making it ideal for high-traffic or resource-intensive blockchain applications. Additionally, it lays the groundwork for future integrations, such as Zero-Knowledge Proofs, to further enhance verification and security across networks.

ICB Network (ICBX) 資源 白皮書 官網