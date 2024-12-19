Galvan 價格 (IZE)
今天 Galvan (IZE) 的實時價格爲 0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 988.65K USD。IZE 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Galvan 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 1.01K USD
- Galvan 當天價格變化爲 -0.43%
- 其循環供應量爲 5.76B USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 IZE兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 IZE 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Galvan 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，Galvan 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，Galvan 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，Galvan 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-0.43%
|30天
|$ 0
|+27.44%
|60天
|$ 0
|+0.77%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Galvan 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-0.08%
-0.43%
-10.48%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
What is Galvan? Galvan is a gamified Web3 health and wellness platform founded by healthcare and blockchain experts with the mission to “galvanize” humanity to invest in wellness. This mission is being accomplished through an ecosystem that rewards you for making healthy choices, informs you about ways to care for yourself and others, and empowers you to own and control your health data. By leveraging blockchain technology and a unique Proof of Action distribution algorithm, Galvan is turning self-care into a reward-generating activity and reintroducing personal accountability. What is IZE? Put Galvan and IZE together and you get galvanize: to shock or excite someone into taking action. IZE is the native utility token of the Galvan Blockchain and incentivizes all the right actions in the ecosystem, from running a node to going on a run. IZE is used for: - Fees for processing transactions - Staking for new voting proposals - Rewarding active Node Owners - Rewarding healthy decisions in the Galvan Wellness App (coming soon) - Purchasing health and wellness products in the Galvan Marketplace (coming soon) You can get a deeper dive of IZE in Galvan’s Litepaper: https://www.galvan.health/litepaper What is the Galvan Blockchain? The Galvan Blockchain is a layer-2 of Ethereum focused specifically on empowering wellness. It is unique for three reasons: 1. The “Proof of Action” distribution algorithm that follows Swiss utility token standards 2. Scalable blockchain-rewards system for healthy actions 3. Easy participation through Node Software The long-term vision of the Galvan Blockchain is to become the foundation for health and wellness data and transactions. Imagine a world where you can store and manage a decentralized health record, earn rewards and subsidize healthcare costs through healthy actions, and participate in peer-to-peer research studies—all powered by the Galvan Blockchain.
