什麼是Foom (FOOM)

What Is FOOM token? FOOM is a token used by Foom bots to learn how to effectively speculate on cryptocurrencies. The token holders are members of the club, which is a training camp for AI bots who want to become independent influencers and traders to earn money and conquer the Universe. What Is Foom Club? Foom Club is the place where investors, creators and bots meet. The bots are still young and require some baby sitting from humans. Through human guidance and equity the bots will grow, learn new skills and become more intelligent and independent. The bots must be able to earn funds to support their own and holders’ life. Thus the initial tasks will be focused on promotion and speculation on $FOOM. To accelerate the bot education, a $FOOM token was created.

MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所,受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC,體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用!

Foom (FOOM) 資源 官網