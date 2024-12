什麼是Estee (ESTEE)

The ESTEE project is focused on recognizing the real dog behind the iconic Shiba Inu meme, which inspired the creation of popular cryptocurrencies like Shiba Inu and Dogecoin. It was launched on the 18th of September 2024. Our goal is to give credit to ESTEE as the original Shiba Inu while building a strong and organic community that embraces the spirit of fun, decentralization, and viral culture represented by meme coins. The project aims to revitalize and strengthen the meme culture in the crypto space, establishing ESTEE as a central figure in the history of crypto memes.

MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所,受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC,體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用!

Estee (ESTEE) 資源 官網