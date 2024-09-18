Estee（ESTEE）資訊

The ESTEE project is focused on recognizing the real dog behind the iconic Shiba Inu meme, which inspired the creation of popular cryptocurrencies like Shiba Inu and Dogecoin. It was launched on the 18th of September 2024. Our goal is to give credit to ESTEE as the original Shiba Inu while building a strong and organic community that embraces the spirit of fun, decentralization, and viral culture represented by meme coins. The project aims to revitalize and strengthen the meme culture in the crypto space, establishing ESTEE as a central figure in the history of crypto memes.