Elmo 價格 (ELMO)
今天 Elmo (ELMO) 的實時價格爲 0.00209468 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 619.00K USD。ELMO 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Elmo 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 -- USD
- Elmo 當天價格變化爲 +3.99%
- 其循環供應量爲 294.24M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 ELMO兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 ELMO 價格信息的首選平台。
今天內，Elmo 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，Elmo 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0059513857。
在過去60天內，Elmo 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0050941423。
在過去90天內，Elmo 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0013919917158868113。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+3.99%
|30天
|$ +0.0059513857
|+284.12%
|60天
|$ +0.0050941423
|+243.19%
|90天
|$ +0.0013919917158868113
|+198.10%
Elmo 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-0.12%
+3.99%
+18.70%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
What is the project about? ELMOERC is all about providing a memecoin to the space that is deflationary through its burns. The max supply keeps decreasing which increases the strength of the liquidity pool (locked) and also increases the value per token. What makes your project unique? We burn to 0000 wallet, which is quite unique in the memespace. This results in a direct decrease of max supply on etherscan, and any other tracking websites. On top of that we are developing our own utility which soon will be launched so that our holders have usecase; staking, NFT platform, DAO platform. History of your project. ELMOERC was initially launched on the 2nd of May 2023 by a team of experienced memecoin developers. What’s next for your project? First of all we would love the be listed on Coingecko, so we can share this to our community and they can use Coingecko for price tracking and more. Next as mentioned is our Staking platform, NFT minting platform and DAO platform. With DAO platform we mean a platform where all decisions will be made by the holders, and community, not team. What can your token be used for? Trading, staking, voting and in the future much more.
MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其目前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的連結也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
|1 ELMO 兌換 VND
₫55.1215042
|1 ELMO 兌換 AUD
A$0.0032258072
|1 ELMO 兌換 GBP
￡0.0015291164
|1 ELMO 兌換 EUR
€0.0018223716
|1 ELMO 兌換 USD
$0.00209468
|1 ELMO 兌換 MYR
RM0.0088814432
|1 ELMO 兌換 TRY
₺0.0819648284
|1 ELMO 兌換 JPY
¥0.3013825584
|1 ELMO 兌換 RUB
₽0.1654168796
|1 ELMO 兌換 INR
₹0.1795350228
|1 ELMO 兌換 IDR
Rp34.3390108992
|1 ELMO 兌換 KRW
₩2.8852331788
|1 ELMO 兌換 PHP
₱0.116673676
|1 ELMO 兌換 EGP
￡E.0.1040427556
|1 ELMO 兌換 BRL
R$0.0117930484
|1 ELMO 兌換 CAD
C$0.0028697116
|1 ELMO 兌換 BDT
৳0.2560536832
|1 ELMO 兌換 NGN
₦3.3143493236
|1 ELMO 兌換 UAH
₴0.087033954
|1 ELMO 兌換 VES
Bs0.20108928
|1 ELMO 兌換 PKR
Rs0.5892125372
|1 ELMO 兌換 KZT
₸1.0730836172
|1 ELMO 兌換 THB
฿0.0683494084
|1 ELMO 兌換 TWD
NT$0.0628404
|1 ELMO 兌換 AED
د.إ0.0076874756
|1 ELMO 兌換 CHF
Fr0.0017176376
|1 ELMO 兌換 HKD
HK$0.0164222912
|1 ELMO 兌換 MAD
.د.م0.0192501092
|1 ELMO 兌換 MXN
$0.0403435368