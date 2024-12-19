Efinity 價格 (EFI)
今天 Efinity (EFI) 的實時價格爲 0.078513 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 6.82M USD。EFI 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Efinity 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 23.44K USD
- Efinity 當天價格變化爲 +3.00%
- 其循環供應量爲 86.92M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 EFI兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 EFI 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Efinity 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.00228354。
在過去30天內，Efinity 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0474959996。
在過去60天內，Efinity 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0589355557。
在過去90天內，Efinity 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.04262528966561923。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00228354
|+3.00%
|30天
|$ +0.0474959996
|+60.49%
|60天
|$ +0.0589355557
|+75.06%
|90天
|$ +0.04262528966561923
|+118.77%
Efinity 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-1.40%
+3.00%
-4.06%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Efinity is an blockchain for non-fungible tokens (NFTs) developed by Enjin. Enjin pioneered the NFT industry in 2017, authoring ERC-1155, the groundbreaking NFT token standard, and launching the first NFT creation platform. Efinity is the world’s cross-chain NFT blockchain. Powered by the deflationary Efinity Token (EFI), the network is environmentally friendly, scalable, and built for games, apps, enterprises, and creators to deliver their own non-fungible tokens to mainstream audiences. Built on Polkadot in partnership with Parity Technologies and the Web3 Foundation, Efinity is a new blockchain that's purpose-built for NFTs. It's a token highway designed to enable a specific kind of future—where NFTs are as widespread and easy to use as smartphones today. Featuring transaction fee delegation, smart contracts, fuel tanks, crafting, discrete accounts, instant swaps, native multisig, price discovery, cross-chain marketplaces, and a NFT launchpad. Efinity’s transactions are confirmed in 6 seconds and scale to 1000 TPS; in comparison, the Ethereum network currently runs at around 15 TPS. Efinity will enable NFTs to be utilized by virtually any industry, unlocking trillions of dollars in currently illiquid and unique real-world and digital assets. Efinity is developed as a parachain on Polkadot, the next-generation, fully decentralized network that is solving the largest issues facing blockchains today, including interoperability, scalability, speed, security, privacy, developability and governance. Efinity Token (EFI), Efinity’s deflationary token is designed for transaction fees, liquidity, and rewards. Featuring community governance for EFI holders to submit and vote on proposals to steer the future of the network. Efinity’s network fees, marketplace commissions, cross-chain bridging tolls, and smart contract fees will go towards yield that can be earned by staking and infusing Enjin Coin (ENJ) and participating in trading and discovering NFTs. ENJ is a critical part of the solution, allowing any user to nominate the most efficient collator nodes that run the Efinity blockchain. Additionally, EFI will be a core utility of NFT.io, a next generation multi-chain NFT launchpad and marketplace. Earned EFI will be required to farm exclusive NFTs and participate in the NFT.io ecosystem
|1 EFI 兌換 AUD
A$0.1256208
|1 EFI 兌換 GBP
￡0.06202527
|1 EFI 兌換 EUR
€0.07537248
|1 EFI 兌換 USD
$0.078513
|1 EFI 兌換 MYR
RM0.3533085
|1 EFI 兌換 TRY
₺2.75188065
|1 EFI 兌換 JPY
¥12.32104509
|1 EFI 兌換 RUB
₽8.1260955
|1 EFI 兌換 INR
₹6.68302656
|1 EFI 兌換 IDR
Rp1,287.09815472
|1 EFI 兌換 PHP
₱4.63619265
|1 EFI 兌換 EGP
￡E.3.99709683
|1 EFI 兌換 BRL
R$0.4946319
|1 EFI 兌換 CAD
C$0.11227359
|1 EFI 兌換 BDT
৳9.3823035
|1 EFI 兌換 NGN
₦122.1034176
|1 EFI 兌換 UAH
₴3.29519061
|1 EFI 兌換 VES
Bs3.92565
|1 EFI 兌換 PKR
Rs21.84545712
|1 EFI 兌換 KZT
₸41.04110049
|1 EFI 兌換 THB
฿2.7086985
|1 EFI 兌換 TWD
NT$2.56187919
|1 EFI 兌換 CHF
Fr0.06987657
|1 EFI 兌換 HKD
HK$0.61004601
|1 EFI 兌換 MAD
.د.م0.78355974