dTRINITY USD 價格 (DUSD)
今天 dTRINITY USD (DUSD) 的實時價格爲 0.996535 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 1.60M USD。DUSD 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
dTRINITY USD 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 9.94K USD
- dTRINITY USD 當天價格變化爲 +0.06%
- 其循環供應量爲 1.60M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 DUSD兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 DUSD 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，dTRINITY USD 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.00056686。
在過去30天內，dTRINITY USD 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，dTRINITY USD 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，dTRINITY USD 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00056686
|+0.06%
|30天
|$ 0
|--
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
dTRINITY USD 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-0.79%
+0.06%
-0.52%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
dTRINITY, a next-generation stablecoin liquidity protocol, is proud to announce its mainnet debut on the Fraxtal L2 network. The platform is designed to lower interest expenses and improve yields for stablecoin users, addressing the key challenge of rising credit costs in DeFi. At the core of dTRINITY is a protocol-native stablecoin (dUSD), which serves as the unified liquidity layer between its money markets (dLEND, an Aave v3 fork) and external liquidity pools (e.g., Curve). dUSD is backed 1:1 by an on-chain collateral reserve consisting of stablecoins such as USDC, FRAX, and DAI, as well as yieldcoins like sFRAX and sDAI. The earnings from the exogenous reserve are redirected to fund ongoing interest rebates for dUSD borrowers on dLEND, based on their outstanding debts, which reduces their effective borrowing costs. This mechanism not only stimulates borrowing demand but also drives more sustainable utilization and yields for dUSD lenders. dTRINITY is launching on Fraxtal as its genesis network in a strategic collaboration with Frax to optimize ecosystem liquidity and user incentives. Fraxtal is an EVM-equivalent rollup with a scalable smart contract platform and efficient execution environment powered by the OP stack. Users can take advantage of Fraxtal’s fast transaction speed, low gas fees, robust network security, and unique blockspace rewards, further enhancing their benefits.
