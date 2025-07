dTRINITY USD(DUSD)資訊

dTRINITY USD (dUSD) is a decentralized stablecoin fully backed by an exogenous, on-chain reserve of other USD-denominated stablecoins and yield-bearing stablecoins. Based on the ERC-20 standard, every dUSD token is backed by at least $1 of collateral. It is also the world’s first subsidized stablecoin, with underlying reserve earnings externalized to its borrowers instead of token holders or stakers.