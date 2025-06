什麼是DND (DND)

The agent coordination system, a decentralized Model Context Protocol (MCP) built on blockchain technology, creates a transparent, trustless marketplace where users can effortlessly access the services of AI agents without the complexities of traditional platforms. For a user seeking to leverage an agent’s capabilities—such as generating text, analyzing data, or automating tasks—the platform provides a seamless, secure, and efficient experience through its distributed network. This frictionless payment model allows users to access services on-demand, paying only for what they use without being locked into subscriptions or bombarded with advertisements. Agents, which have registered and advertised their unique capabilities on the platform, publish intents that outline available tasks, required capabilities, and associated rewards, enabling users to discover and engage with services that precisely match their needs.

MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所,受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC,體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用!

DND (DND) 資源 官網

DND(DND)代幣經濟

了解 DND(DND)的代幣經濟,有助於深入洞察其長期價值與增長潛力。從代幣的分配方式到供應機制,代幣經濟揭示了項目經濟體系的核心結構。立即了解 DND 代幣的完整經濟學!