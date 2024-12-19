Cartesi 價格 (CTSI)
今天 Cartesi (CTSI) 的實時價格爲 0.170392 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 143.42M USD。CTSI 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Cartesi 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 22.92M USD
- Cartesi 當天價格變化爲 -6.95%
- 其循環供應量爲 841.40M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 CTSI兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 CTSI 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Cartesi 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0127401470242787。
在過去30天內，Cartesi 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0156439621。
在過去60天內，Cartesi 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0375335067。
在過去90天內，Cartesi 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.03297692535704984。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.0127401470242787
|-6.95%
|30天
|$ +0.0156439621
|+9.18%
|60天
|$ +0.0375335067
|+22.03%
|90天
|$ +0.03297692535704984
|+24.00%
Cartesi 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+1.20%
-6.95%
-21.08%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
About Cartesi (CTSI) Cartesi is an application-specific rollups execution layer with a Linux runtime. Cartesi’s RISC-V virtual machine allows developers to import decades of open-source wisdom to blockchain applications and build decentralized applications with their favorite libraries, compilers, and other time-tested open-source tooling. Cartesi Rollups can be deployed as layer 2 (on top of Ethereum) or as layer 3 (on top of Optimism, Arbitrum, zkEVM chains, etc.), or as sovereign rollups. What Makes Cartesi Unique and Key Highlights Cartesi is an application-specific rollup execution layer with a Linux runtime. Cartesi’s RISC-V virtual machine allows developers to import decades of open-source wisdom to blockchain applications and build decentralized applications with their favorite libraries, compilers, and other time-tested open-source tooling. DApps are deployed on their own customizable application-specific rollup chains; DApps don't compete with each other in Cartesi’s ecosystem for scarce blockspace; Provides Ethereum or L2’s with orders of magnitude more computational capacity; Developers can code decentralized logic with their favorite libraries, compilers and other time-tested open source components; DApps preserve the strong security guarantees and censorship resistance of the underlying blockchain; Cartesi Rollups can be deployed as a layer 2 (on top of Ethereum), as a layer 3 (on top of Optimism, Arbitrum, zkEVM chains, etc.), or as sovereign rollups; Cartesi Rollups opens up the design space for more expressive and computationally intensive blockchain applications. The Cartesi Team The most important asset for The Cartesi Foundation is an ecosystem of contributors, each with a team of strong professionals, researchers and engineers extremely excited to create and implement cutting edge solutions in the blockchain space. Cartesi’s core contributors come from high profile backgrounds with real-world experience at top companies such as Microsoft Research, and PhDs from top universities like ETH Zurich and Princeton. To read about the Cartesi Foundation's story and see the full lineup of contributors, visit the About page. What Can CTSI Be Used For? The token for Cartesi, CTSI, has been designed to intermediate protocol governance and to provide additional convenience and timeliness to Cartesi DApps. CTSI’s primary function is governance for the Cartesi ecosystem. Cartesi Foundation's decentralized ecosystem will use CTSI as a way for community members to signal approval or disapproval of community programs originating from Cartesi Improvement Proposals (CIPs). The first will be to govern the Cartesi Community Grant Program and ecosystem. The community grant program will fund new DApps built on Cartesi Rollups, public goods or retroactively fund successful projects in the Cartesi ecosystem. As the Cartesi Foundation becomes more and more decentralized, CTSI will be used in several aspects of governing the future ecosystem, network, and DAOs. CTSI will also play an increasingly important role in terms of convenience and timeliness for DApps through Noether. Noether is a proof-of-stake solution for race-condition problems in financially incentivized blockchain interactions. In other words, node runners and stakers participating in Nother are financially rewarded for timely executing future Cartesi Ecosystem services, such as the decentralized sequencer, automatic execution vouchers, liquidity providers, and validator claims. Noether also plays a role in Cartesi's governance. CTSI holders willing to participate in governance voting must first have their tokens delegated to a pool in the PoS system.
|1 CTSI 兌換 AUD
A$0.2726272
|1 CTSI 兌換 GBP
￡0.13460968
|1 CTSI 兌換 EUR
€0.16357632
|1 CTSI 兌換 USD
$0.170392
|1 CTSI 兌換 MYR
RM0.766764
|1 CTSI 兌換 TRY
₺5.97564744
|1 CTSI 兌換 JPY
¥26.73109696
|1 CTSI 兌換 RUB
₽17.65772296
|1 CTSI 兌換 INR
₹14.50547096
|1 CTSI 兌換 IDR
Rp2,793.31102848
|1 CTSI 兌換 PHP
₱10.0616476
|1 CTSI 兌換 EGP
￡E.8.67806456
|1 CTSI 兌換 BRL
R$1.07517352
|1 CTSI 兌換 CAD
C$0.24366056
|1 CTSI 兌換 BDT
৳20.361844
|1 CTSI 兌換 NGN
₦264.9936384
|1 CTSI 兌換 UAH
₴7.15135224
|1 CTSI 兌換 VES
Bs8.5196
|1 CTSI 兌換 PKR
Rs47.40987008
|1 CTSI 兌換 KZT
₸89.06901016
|1 CTSI 兌換 THB
฿5.87682008
|1 CTSI 兌換 TWD
NT$5.55818704
|1 CTSI 兌換 CHF
Fr0.15164888
|1 CTSI 兌換 HKD
HK$1.32394584
|1 CTSI 兌換 MAD
.د.م1.70051216