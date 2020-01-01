Cartesi（CTSI）資訊

About Cartesi (CTSI)

Cartesi enables developers to build appchain rollups with any code, while benefiting from the security of Ethereum. It bridges the gap between traditional software and blockchain by bringing decades of mature operating systems, programming languages, libraries, and tools to decentralized applications.

Cartesi aims to provide the technological foundation from which builders, entrepreneurs, and projects will develop decentralized applications. The Cartesi technology suite is currently comprised of:

Cartesi Rollups: Cartesi Rollups is an app-specific execution environment that can be deployed as a L2, L3, or as sovereign rollups. The combination of an Optimistic Rollups framework and the Cartesi Machine Emulator enables the development of smart contracts and dApps using any package or library that is available for Linux. This allows developers to break free from the scalability limitations of the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM), and brings the rise of a new blockchain era to handle real-life and complex use cases.

Cartesi Machine: A RISC-V-based virtual machine (altVM) running Linux OS, enabling complex computations and seamless dApp development by expanding the design space and leveraging 40 years of software programming advancements.

CartesiScan: Cartesiscan is the explorer used for viewing blockchain transactions on Cartesi appchain rollups. Cartesi Explorer: The Cartesi Explorer is a product that allows CTSI users to interact with the governance system and stake CTSI.

Fraud Proof System - DAVE (following PRT): Dave is a permissionless, interactive fraud-proof system. Cartesi’s algorithm further optimizes the fraud proof mechanism to achieve the best balance between security, decentralization, and activity.