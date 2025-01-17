什麼是BOTIFY (BOTIFY)

Botify.cloud is the Shopify of crypto. Merging advanced AI with blockchain to transform your crypto and real-world operations. Easily create any AI-powered bot by specifying your needs, with our certified, top-tier bots ensuring unmatched quality and security. Powered by $BOTIFY, holders earn lifetime revenue shares and passive rewards, while our no-code tools provide instant visibility and limitless automation. Why limit yourself when Botify can revolutionize how you interact with the world? Our platform addresses the fragmented nature of current agent marketplaces by providing a centralized, trusted environment where quality and security are paramount. Every bot listed on Botify.cloud undergoes a rigorous certification process to ensure reliability and performance giving users peace of mind and confidence in their automation tools. With Botify.cloud, users can explore a diverse range of agent categories, including trading, volume management, social media, and utility bots. Our instant bot creation tool allows users to customize bots to their needs quickly and easily. Additionally, our unique revenue-sharing model through the $BOTIFY token incentivizes long-term participation and investment offering passive income opportunities for token holders. Botify.cloud is not just a marketplace; it’s a thriving ecosystem that fosters innovation, community engagement, and continuous improvement. Our mission is to democratize crypto automation, making it accessible and beneficial for everyone involved in the cryptocurrency space.

BOTIFY (BOTIFY) 資源 白皮書 官網