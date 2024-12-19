Aurox 價格 (URUS)
今天 Aurox (URUS) 的實時價格爲 2.86 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 1.39M USD。URUS 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Aurox 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 4.28K USD
- Aurox 當天價格變化爲 -4.40%
- 其循環供應量爲 484.39K USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 URUS兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 URUS 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Aurox 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.132123124519023。
在過去30天內，Aurox 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.4848864020。
在過去60天內，Aurox 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.5982024620。
在過去90天內，Aurox 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.344683003317941。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.132123124519023
|-4.40%
|30天
|$ +0.4848864020
|+16.95%
|60天
|$ +0.5982024620
|+20.92%
|90天
|$ +0.344683003317941
|+13.70%
Aurox 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+0.23%
-4.40%
-5.17%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
What is Urus? Urus is a De-Fi token powering Aurox, a unique crypto trading terminal used by thousands of traders worldwide. Aurox's goal is to massively simplify crypto trading and help all crypto traders make trading decisions with more confidence. To achieve this mission, Aurox team created proprietary alerts and indicators (including accurate buy and sell signals) and innovative lending and trading protocols. Urus token helps Aurox users in multiple ways: Tokens can be staked in order to access Aurox’s proprietary alerts and indicators, which help both new and experienced crypto traders in their trading decisions; Tokens will also power Autox lend and Aurox trade protocols, two easy-to-use lending and trading Aurox features. What is Aurox Lend/Trade? Aurox Lend is a DeFi protocol that allows a lender to earn one of the highest annual percentage yields on the market, while keeping their ability to withdraw at any time. Aurox trade allows you to borrow directly from Aurox lend and trade without having to transfer funds to an outside exchange. Also, Aurox Trade aggregates order books from multiple exchanges and places orders on the lowest price one. This allows Aurox Trade to deliver the deepest order book and highest liquidity. With virtually no marketing, influencer partnership or funding, URUS' price soared days after its launch, after the community tested the potential of Aurox. About the team: Aurox founders are experienced entrepreneurs who generated 7-figures in revenue in their previous online businesses. They saw the potential of crypto trading and self-funded Aurox to welcome everybody to profitable crypto trading. When building Aurox, they used no venture capital, no loans, and in the case of the Urus token, no pre-sales. With Aurox, the token holders will feel safe, knowing the token has not been manipulated. If anything, the token economic structure was designed to make sure that not even the team can dump the tokens on the general public. How can you buy Urus? You can get Urus from Uniswap, Pancake Swap, Bilaxy and Aurox. How much URUS is in circulation? There are 1 million tokens in circulation. What makes URUS different? URUS has some distinct advantages that will appeal to investors as soon as the word spreads out: It powers a unique and useful product that makes crypto trading easier and more accessible for more people; Helps new investors join the crypto ecosystem that’s still in its infancy, which means that more and more people will join Aurox and Urus as the crypto space matures; Founded and ran by solid team of entrepreneurs with impressive track-records in digital businesses; With only 1m tokens in circulation, URUS is bound to have less fluctuation that most coins; Has an active community of holders, retail investors and Aurox users. Thousands of users currently utilize the Aurox platform and its innovative features. With the help of its token, the team’s goal is to both simplify and improve the crypto trading world.
