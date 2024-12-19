Ajna Protocol 價格 (AJNA)
今天 Ajna Protocol (AJNA) 的實時價格爲 0.01089816 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 2.28M USD。AJNA 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Ajna Protocol 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 138.79K USD
- Ajna Protocol 當天價格變化爲 +0.39%
- 其循環供應量爲 210.32M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 AJNA兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 AJNA 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Ajna Protocol 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，Ajna Protocol 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0002906255。
在過去60天內，Ajna Protocol 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0077616150。
在過去90天內，Ajna Protocol 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.00420301375505661。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+0.39%
|30天
|$ +0.0002906255
|+2.67%
|60天
|$ +0.0077616150
|+71.22%
|90天
|$ +0.00420301375505661
|+62.78%
Ajna Protocol 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+0.42%
+0.39%
-5.41%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
The Ajna protocol facilitates peer-to-pool secured loans without governance and without external price feeds. Current lending and borrowing protocols which utilize smart contracts require active governance (e.g. to set rates and to update contracts) and/or rely on external price feeds (such as oracles like Chainlink). Because the pricing of collateral and parameterization of loans are left to subjective decision making through governance rather than market forces, these protocols carry both solvency and liquidity risk. Governance and maintenance overhead create barriers to entry in the market for lending and borrowing of on-chain assets. Ajna solves these problems with its unique design, which is defined by the following features: Permissionless pool creation: Much like the popular DeFi primitive, the “automated market maker,” AMM, Ajna pools exist in unique pairs: quote token, provided by lenders and collateral token, provided by borrowers. Pools allow lenders to assess borrower demand for their quote token and for borrowers to assess lender demand for loans backed by their collateral. Pools are created permissionlessly, meaning anyone can create a pool to borrow arbitrary fungible tokens using arbitrary fungible or non-fungible tokens as collateral. Therefore, no governance process is needed to whitelist approved tokens. Price specified lending: Ajna replaces external price feeds (oracles) by allowing lenders to input the price at which they’re willing to lend. This price is the amount of quote token (i.e. the token they are lending) they are willing to lend per unit of collateral pledged by the borrower. For example, if a lender deposits at price 100, they are willing to lend 100 units of quote token per one unit of collateral. Ajna pools separate prices into predefined buckets to reduce the complexity of the protocol, prices are therefore hereon referred to as “buckets”. Borrowers are then able to borrow from the aggregated liquidity of these various buckets.
