Pi Network（PI）代幣經濟學
Pi Network（PI）資訊
Pi Network is a social cryptocurrency, developer platform, and ecosystem designed for widespread accessibility and real-world utility. It enables users to mine and transact Pi using a mobile-friendly interface while supporting applications built on its blockchain ecosystem. Pi has over 60 million engaged users with over 19 million identity-verified (through its native KYC solution) and over 10 million migrated to its Mainnet.
Pi Network（PI）代幣經濟學和價格數據分析
快速了解 Pi Network（PI）的代幣經濟數據，包括市值、供應量、FDV 和歷史價格，幫助您輕鬆掌握幣種現狀與市場表現。
Pi Network（PI）深度代幣結構解析
深入了解 PI 的代幣發行、分配與解鎖機制。本部分涵蓋代幣用途、激勵模式和解鎖計劃。
Overview
Pi Network is a decentralized cryptocurrency platform with a focus on accessibility and energy efficiency, allowing users to mine Pi coins via mobile devices. The project aims to build a peer-to-peer ecosystem powered by the Pi cryptocurrency, with a total supply capped at 100 billion Pi.
Issuance Mechanism
- Mining-Based Issuance:
Pi coins are primarily issued through a mobile mining process. Users earn Pi by contributing to network growth and security, such as app usage and node operation. The mining rewards are designed to decrease over time, incentivizing early adoption and active participation.
- Phased Development:
The issuance mechanism has evolved through three main phases: Beta, Testnet, and Mainnet. The Mainnet phase included an "Enclosed Network" period for KYC verification and ecosystem development before the Open Network launch.
Allocation Mechanism
|Allocation Category
|Description
|Mining Rewards
|Distributed to users for mining, app usage, and node operation
|Ecosystem Development
|Reserved for supporting dApp development and ecosystem growth
|Community & Contributors
|Allocated to early contributors, core team, and community initiatives
|Reserves
|Held for future use, partnerships, and unforeseen needs
- Mining Rewards: The largest share is allocated to users who actively participate in the network.
- Ecosystem & Community: Significant portions are reserved for ecosystem expansion and rewarding contributors.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Utility:
Pi is intended for use in payments, peer-to-peer transactions, and as a medium of exchange within the Pi ecosystem. With the Open Network phase, Pi can now be used for transactions beyond its native environment, including integration with external blockchains.
- Incentives:
Mining rewards are based on user contributions, such as running nodes, referring new users, and engaging with dApps. This structure encourages both network security and ecosystem growth.
Locking Mechanism
- KYC and Enclosed Mainnet:
During the Enclosed Mainnet phase, users' mined Pi was locked until successful KYC verification. This ensured that only verified users could access and transfer their tokens.
- Staking and Locking:
Users may voluntarily lock their Pi for staking or to participate in certain ecosystem activities, though details on staking yields and penalties are not fully disclosed in the available documentation.
Unlocking Time
- Enclosed to Open Network Transition:
The unlocking of Pi tokens was tied to the transition from the Enclosed Mainnet to the Open Network, which occurred in February 2025. After this milestone, users who completed KYC could access and transfer their tokens freely.
- Ongoing Unlocks:
As of July 2025, the circulating supply of Pi continues to increase gradually, reflecting ongoing unlocks and mining rewards. For example, the circulating supply grew from approximately 7.627 billion Pi on July 2, 2025, to 7.646 billion Pi by July 8, 2025, indicating a steady but controlled release of tokens into the market.
Circulating Supply Trend (July 2025)
|Date
|Circulating Supply (Pi)
|2025-07-02
|7,627,000,000
|2025-07-03
|7,633,000,000
|2025-07-04
|7,639,000,000
|2025-07-05
|7,642,000,000
|2025-07-06
|7,642,000,000
|2025-07-07
|7,642,000,000
|2025-07-08
|7,646,000,000
Summary Table
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|Mobile mining, decreasing rewards, phased development
|Allocation
|Mining rewards, ecosystem, community, reserves
|Usage & Incentives
|Payments, dApps, mining rewards for contributions, node operation, referrals
|Locking
|KYC-based lockup, voluntary staking/locking for ecosystem participation
|Unlocking
|Post-KYC and Open Network transition, ongoing gradual unlocks
Nuances and Implications
- Controlled Supply Growth:
The gradual increase in circulating supply helps mitigate inflation and supports long-term value stability.
- Community-Driven Incentives:
The mining and referral-based reward system fosters organic network growth and user engagement.
- Transition to Open Network:
The unlocking of tokens post-KYC and Open Network launch marks a significant shift, enabling broader utility and integration with external systems.
- Potential Limitations:
The lack of detailed public disclosures on specific allocation percentages, staking yields, and penalty structures may limit transparency for some stakeholders.
Actionable Insights
- For Users:
Completing KYC is essential to unlock and utilize mined Pi. Active participation in the ecosystem (mining, running nodes, using dApps) maximizes rewards.
- For Developers:
The Open Network phase and developer environment present opportunities to build dApps and expand Pi’s utility.
- For Observers:
Monitor the circulating supply and ecosystem developments to assess the impact of unlocks and new integrations on Pi’s value and adoption.
This analysis is based on the latest available documentation and supply data as of July 2025. For the most current details, refer to official Pi Network communications and technical resources.
Pi Network（PI）代幣經濟模型：關鍵指標與應用場景
了解 Pi Network（PI）的代幣經濟模型，對於分析其長期價值、可持續性和發展潛力至關重要。
關鍵代幣經濟指標及其計算方式：
總供應量（Total Supply）：
已創建或將要創建的 PI 代幣的最大數量。
流通供應量（Circulating Supply）：
目前市場上可供交易和公眾持有的代幣數量。
最大供應量（Max Supply）：
PI 代幣可能存在的總數量上限。
完全稀釋估值（FDV）：
目前價格 × 最大供應量，預測所有代幣完全流通時的總市值。
通脹率（Inflation Rate）：
反映新代幣發行的速度，影響稀缺性及長期價格走勢。
為什麼這些代幣經濟指標對交易者很重要？
流通供應量高 = 流動性強。
最大供應量有限 + 低通脹率 = 具備長期價格上漲潛力。
代幣分配透明 = 增強項目信任度，降低中心化風險。
FDV 高而目前市值低 = 可能存在高估風險的訊號。
現在您已經了解了 PI 代幣經濟模型的功能，趕快查看 PI 代幣的實時價格吧！
如何購買 PI
想將 Pi Network（PI）添加到您的投資組合中嗎？MEXC 提供多種購買 PI 的方式，包括信用卡、銀行轉帳和點對點交易。無論您是新手還是專業用戶，MEXC 都能讓您輕鬆、安全地購買加密貨幣。
Pi Network（PI）價格歷史
分析 PI 的價格歷史有助於用戶了解過去的市場走勢、關鍵支撐/阻力位以及波動模式。無論是追蹤歷史最高價，還是識別趨勢，歷史數據都是價格預測和技術分析的重要組成部分。
PI 價格預測
想知道 PI 的未來走勢嗎？我們的 PI 價格預測頁面結合市場情緒、歷史趨勢和技術指標，為您提供前瞻性的觀點。
為什麼選擇 MEXC？
MEXC 是全球領先的加密貨幣交易所，深受全球數百萬用戶信賴。無論您是新手還是資深交易者，MEXC 都是您進入加密世界的最便捷途徑。
免責聲明
代幣經濟數據來自第三方。MEXC 不保證其準確性。請在做出任何投資決策前自行審慎評估。