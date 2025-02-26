PI

Pi Network is a social cryptocurrency, developer platform, and ecosystem designed for widespread accessibility and real-world utility. It enables users to mine and transact Pi using a mobile-friendly interface while supporting applications built on its blockchain ecosystem. Pi has over 60 million engaged users with over 19 million identity-verified (through its native KYC solution) and over 10 million migrated to its Mainnet.

幣種名稱PI

排名No.29

市值$0.00

完全稀釋市值$0.00

市場佔有率0.0012%

交易額/市值（24小時）0.72%

流通供應量7,469,216,729.852117

最大供應量100,000,000,000

總供應量100,000,000,000

流通率0.0746%

發行日期--

資產首次發行價格--

歷史最高價2.9816444104522235,2025-02-26

最低價0.40123967836094104,2025-04-05

所屬公鏈PINETWORK

