Pi Network is a social cryptocurrency, developer platform, and ecosystem designed for widespread accessibility and real-world utility. It enables users to mine and transact Pi using a mobile-friendly interface while supporting applications built on its blockchain ecosystem. Pi has over 60 million engaged users with over 19 million identity-verified (through its native KYC solution) and over 10 million migrated to its Mainnet.
幣種名稱PI
排名No.29
市值$0.00
完全稀釋市值$0.00
市場佔有率0.0012%
交易額/市值（24小時）0.72%
流通供應量7,469,216,729.852117
最大供應量100,000,000,000
總供應量100,000,000,000
流通率0.0746%
發行日期--
資產首次發行價格--
歷史最高價2.9816444104522235,2025-02-26
最低價0.40123967836094104,2025-04-05
所屬公鏈PINETWORK
所屬板塊
社媒
