Kaspa（KAS）代幣經濟學
Kaspa（KAS）資訊
Kaspa 是世界上最快、開源、去中心化且完全可擴展的 Layer-1。 世界上第一個 blockDAG——一個支持並行塊和即時交易確認的數字分類賬，建立在一個強大的工作量證明引擎之上，具有快速的單秒塊間隔。
Kaspa（KAS）代幣經濟學和價格數據分析
快速了解 Kaspa（KAS）的代幣經濟數據，包括市值、供應量、FDV 和歷史價格，幫助您輕鬆掌握幣種現狀與市場表現。
Kaspa（KAS）深度代幣結構解析
深入了解 KAS 的代幣發行、分配與解鎖機制。本部分涵蓋代幣用途、激勵模式和解鎖計劃。
Kaspa (KAS) is the native token of the Kaspa network, a Proof-of-Work (PoW) blockchain utilizing a blockDAG architecture. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of its token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, and mechanisms related to locking and unlocking.
Issuance Mechanism
- Mining & Block Rewards:
KAS is issued exclusively through mining. Miners validate transactions and add blocks to the network, receiving newly minted KAS and transaction fees as rewards.
- Block Reward Schedule:
- Initial block reward: 500 KAS per block
- As of February 26, 2024: 81 KAS per block
- Halving Mechanism: The block reward decreases geometrically each month by a factor of (1/2)^(1/12), resulting in a smooth, continuous reduction rather than discrete halvings.
- Maximum Supply: Capped at 70 billion KAS, expected to be fully mined around the year 2057.
|Parameter
|Value/Description
|Initial Block Reward
|500 KAS
|Current Block Reward
|81 KAS (as of Feb 26, 2024)
|Halving Schedule
|Geometric monthly: (1/2)^(1/12)
|Max Supply
|70,000,000,000 KAS
|Emission End
|~2057
Allocation Mechanism
- No Premine or Pre-allocation:
All KAS tokens are distributed via mining. There was no premine, ICO, or pre-allocation to founders, team, or investors.
- Community Crowdfunding:
The community has conducted crowdfunding campaigns for ecosystem initiatives, but these are funded by voluntary contributions, not by reserved token allocations.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Primary Uses:
- Peer-to-Peer Payments: KAS is used for direct value transfer between users.
- Transaction Fees: All network transactions require a fee paid in KAS, which is collected by miners.
- Miner Incentives: Miners are incentivized through block rewards and transaction fees.
- No Staking or Liquidity Provision:
Kaspa does not have staking or liquidity provision mechanisms. Participation in consensus is strictly through PoW mining.
|Use Case
|Description
|Payments
|Peer-to-peer value transfer
|Transaction Fees
|Paid in KAS, incentivizing miners
|Mining Rewards
|Block rewards + transaction fees
Locking Mechanism
- No Protocol-level Locking:
There is no native token locking or vesting mechanism in Kaspa. All tokens mined are immediately liquid and transferable.
- No Scheduled Unlocks:
Since there is no pre-allocation or vesting, there are no scheduled unlock events for KAS.
Unlocking Time
- Not Applicable:
As there are no locked or vested tokens, there is no unlocking schedule for KAS.
Circulating Supply (Recent Data)
|Date
|Circulating Supply (KAS)
|2025-07-02
|26,360,000,000
|2025-07-03
|26,360,000,000
|2025-07-04
|26,360,000,000
|2025-07-05
|26,360,000,000
|2025-07-06
|26,360,000,000
|2025-07-07
|26,360,000,000
Summary Table
|Aspect
|Details
|Issuance
|PoW mining, geometric monthly halving, max 70B KAS
|Allocation
|100% via mining, no premine, no team/investor allocation
|Usage/Incentives
|Payments, transaction fees, miner rewards
|Locking
|None (all tokens liquid upon mining)
|Unlocking
|Not applicable
|Circulating Supply
|~26.36B KAS (as of July 2025)
Key Takeaways
- Kaspa’s tokenomics are among the most transparent and decentralized in the industry, with no premine, no vesting, and all tokens distributed through open mining.
- The geometric halving schedule ensures a predictable, long-term emission curve, with full supply reached by 2057.
- There are no protocol-level mechanisms for locking or unlocking tokens, and all KAS is immediately liquid upon mining.
If you need further details on Kaspa’s economic model or want to explore its mining incentives or community governance, let me know!
Kaspa（KAS）代幣經濟模型：關鍵指標與應用場景
了解 Kaspa（KAS）的代幣經濟模型，對於分析其長期價值、可持續性和發展潛力至關重要。
關鍵代幣經濟指標及其計算方式：
總供應量（Total Supply）：
已創建或將要創建的 KAS 代幣的最大數量。
流通供應量（Circulating Supply）：
目前市場上可供交易和公眾持有的代幣數量。
最大供應量（Max Supply）：
KAS 代幣可能存在的總數量上限。
完全稀釋估值（FDV）：
目前價格 × 最大供應量，預測所有代幣完全流通時的總市值。
通脹率（Inflation Rate）：
反映新代幣發行的速度，影響稀缺性及長期價格走勢。
為什麼這些代幣經濟指標對交易者很重要？
流通供應量高 = 流動性強。
最大供應量有限 + 低通脹率 = 具備長期價格上漲潛力。
代幣分配透明 = 增強項目信任度，降低中心化風險。
FDV 高而目前市值低 = 可能存在高估風險的訊號。
現在您已經了解了 KAS 代幣經濟模型的功能，趕快查看 KAS 代幣的實時價格吧！
如何購買 KAS
想將 Kaspa（KAS）添加到您的投資組合中嗎？MEXC 提供多種購買 KAS 的方式，包括信用卡、銀行轉帳和點對點交易。無論您是新手還是專業用戶，MEXC 都能讓您輕鬆、安全地購買加密貨幣。
Kaspa（KAS）價格歷史
分析 KAS 的價格歷史有助於用戶了解過去的市場走勢、關鍵支撐/阻力位以及波動模式。無論是追蹤歷史最高價，還是識別趨勢，歷史數據都是價格預測和技術分析的重要組成部分。
KAS 價格預測
想知道 KAS 的未來走勢嗎？我們的 KAS 價格預測頁面結合市場情緒、歷史趨勢和技術指標，為您提供前瞻性的觀點。
為什麼選擇 MEXC？
MEXC 是全球領先的加密貨幣交易所，深受全球數百萬用戶信賴。無論您是新手還是資深交易者，MEXC 都是您進入加密世界的最便捷途徑。
免責聲明
代幣經濟數據來自第三方。MEXC 不保證其準確性。請在做出任何投資決策前自行審慎評估。