Lendle（LEND）信息

Lendle is committed to redefine lending and borrowing experiences on the Mantle Network. This project stands out as an innovation-driven, decentralized, and non-custodial liquidity market, driven by a core mission to bring fresh innovation and decentralisation to the lending and borrowing landscape.

Founded in August 2023, the project's unique features will include expanded lending opportunities, isolated and undercollateralized lending and an enhanced token lock mechanisms with revenue share. With a V1 recently launched and recipients of a Mantle Foundation Builders Grant to design and implement new lending markets' features, Lendle is committed to be the #1 lending market on Mantle.

Currently, the $LEND token can be bought and sold on Decentralized Exchances on Mantle. $LEND holders are able to stake their $LEND on Lendle to receive protocol fees in bluechips like ETH, BTC, USDC, USDT and MNT. If you lock your tokens, you also receive the penalty fees from early unlockers.

While we keep developping the protocol, some utilities might be added/changed. Stay updated through our docs and socials.