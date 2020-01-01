Frog on ETH（FROG）代币经济学
Frog on ETH（FROG）信息
THE MOST UNIQUE MEME
Welcome to Frog Token, where hilarity meets crypto! Inspired by the legendary frog meme from Pepa the Pig, our token hops into the world of decentralized finance with a ribbiting twist. Join our community of meme enthusiasts and crypto aficionados as we leapfrog into the future of finance.
With a dedicated team and a vibrant community, Frog Token aims to bring joy and prosperity to holders while embodying the spirit of the internet's favorite amphibian. Jump on board and let's make waves in the crypto pond together! #Frog #PepeMemeFinance
BIRTH OF A NEW FROG!
COMMUNITY-CENTRIC Driven by a passionate community, Pepa the G Show Meme Token thrives on engagement and participation.
MEME-POWERED Embrace the internet’s favorite frog with a token that embodies the essence of viral humor and fun.
BLOCKCHAIN-BASED Secure, transparent, and built on cutting-edge blockchain technology.
Frog on ETH（FROG）代币经济学和价格数据分析
快速了解 Frog on ETH（FROG）的代币经济数据，包括市值、供应量、FDV 和历史价格，帮助您轻松掌握币种现状与市场表现。
Frog on ETH（FROG）代币经济模型：关键指标与应用场景
了解 Frog on ETH（FROG）的代币经济模型，对于分析其长期价值、可持续性和发展潜力至关重要。
关键代币经济指标及其计算方式：
总供应量（Total Supply）：
已创建或将要创建的 FROG 代币的最大数量。
流通供应量（Circulating Supply）：
当前市场上可供交易和公众持有的代币数量。
最大供应量（Max Supply）：
FROG 代币可能存在的总数量上限。
完全稀释估值（FDV）：
当前价格 × 最大供应量，预测所有代币完全流通时的总市值。
通胀率（Inflation Rate）：
反映新代币发行的速度，影响稀缺性及长期价格走势。
为什么这些代币经济指标对交易者很重要？
流通供应量高 = 流动性强。
最大供应量有限 + 低通胀率 = 具备长期价格上涨潜力。
代币分配透明 = 增强项目信任度，降低中心化风险。
FDV 高而当前市值低 = 可能存在高估风险的信号。
现在您已经了解了 FROG 代币经济模型的功能，赶快查看 FROG 代币的实时价格吧！
FROG 价格预测
想知道 FROG 的未来走势吗？我们的 FROG 价格预测页面结合市场情绪、历史趋势和技术指标，为您提供前瞻性的观点。
免责声明
代币经济数据来自第三方。MEXC 不保证其准确性。请在做出任何投资决策前自行审慎评估。