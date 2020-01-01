Donkey King（DOKY）代币经济学
"Donkey King"is a community-driven decentralized meme token with a dedicated team, pushing and developing behind the scenes. It's inspired by the popular meme culture, and its logo features a cute donkey wearing a crown. It's a lighthearted and playful cryptocurrency that aims to bring joy to the crypto world.
Our vision is to create a vibrant and inclusive community where members can participate in a playful and entertaining ecosystem while also benefiting from the potential financial opportunities offered by cryptocurrency. Our mission is to establish Donkey King as a leading meme coin recognized for its longevity and positive impact on both the crypto space and wider society.
Our roadmap is a testament to our commitment to building a vibrant community centered around memes and cryptocurrency. We believe in the power of laughter, creativity, and the boundless potential of blockchain technology.
关键代币经济指标及其计算方式：
总供应量（Total Supply）：
已创建或将要创建的 DOKY 代币的最大数量。
流通供应量（Circulating Supply）：
当前市场上可供交易和公众持有的代币数量。
最大供应量（Max Supply）：
DOKY 代币可能存在的总数量上限。
完全稀释估值（FDV）：
当前价格 × 最大供应量，预测所有代币完全流通时的总市值。
通胀率（Inflation Rate）：
反映新代币发行的速度，影响稀缺性及长期价格走势。
为什么这些代币经济指标对交易者很重要？
流通供应量高 = 流动性强。
最大供应量有限 + 低通胀率 = 具备长期价格上涨潜力。
代币分配透明 = 增强项目信任度，降低中心化风险。
FDV 高而当前市值低 = 可能存在高估风险的信号。
免责声明
代币经济数据来自第三方。MEXC 不保证其准确性。请在做出任何投资决策前自行审慎评估。