cliza 价格 (CLIZA)
今天 cliza (CLIZA) 的实时价格为 0.0023074 USD。目前其市值为 $ 1.86M USD。CLIZA 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
cliza 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 -- USD
- cliza 当天价格变化为 +24.15%
- 其循环供应量为 805.29M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 CLIZA兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 CLIZA 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，cliza 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0004489。
在过去30天内，cliza 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，cliza 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，cliza 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.0004489
|+24.15%
|30天
|$ 0
|--
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
cliza 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-2.22%
+24.15%
+16.99%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Cliza is a token launchpad protocol that streamlines the often complicated process of deploying ERC‑20 tokens and adding initial liquidity, all from a single public tweet. By tagging “@cliza_ai” on X (formerly Twitter), anyone can deploy a new token, set up single‑sided liquidity on Uniswap v3, and permanently lock the liquidity position. Under the hood, Cliza creates a Uniswap pool, mints 100% (or a specified percentage) of the newly deployed tokens into that pool, and then locks the corresponding Uniswap v3 NFT to protect against rug pulls. Additionally, Cliza splits trading fees so that 90% are routed back to the original token creator’s smart wallet—generated seamlessly via Privy—while 10% go to Cliza for service and maintenance. This innovative system removes most of the friction and complexity typically associated with token launches by eliminating private key management hurdles, discouraging bot sniping through obfuscated contract addresses, and promoting a fair launch environment. By reducing technical overhead, Cliza opens up tokenization for a wide variety of use cases, spanning art, music, open‑source software, or even personal brands, all with minimal risk and effort for creators.
MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
|1 CLIZA 兑换 VND
₫59.1640434
|1 CLIZA 兑换 AUD
A$0.003668766
|1 CLIZA 兑换 GBP
￡0.001753624
|1 CLIZA 兑换 EUR
€0.002030512
|1 CLIZA 兑换 USD
$0.0023074
|1 CLIZA 兑换 MYR
RM0.010198708
|1 CLIZA 兑换 TRY
₺0.087819644
|1 CLIZA 兑换 JPY
¥0.331134974
|1 CLIZA 兑换 RUB
₽0.191929532
|1 CLIZA 兑换 INR
₹0.198344104
|1 CLIZA 兑换 IDR
Rp38.456651284
|1 CLIZA 兑换 KRW
₩3.27754633
|1 CLIZA 兑换 PHP
₱0.131937132
|1 CLIZA 兑换 EGP
￡E.0.118323472
|1 CLIZA 兑换 BRL
R$0.013521364
|1 CLIZA 兑换 CAD
C$0.003184212
|1 CLIZA 兑换 BDT
৳0.27977225
|1 CLIZA 兑换 NGN
₦3.668350668
|1 CLIZA 兑换 UAH
₴0.095318694
|1 CLIZA 兑换 VES
Bs0.1638254
|1 CLIZA 兑换 PKR
Rs0.645587446
|1 CLIZA 兑换 KZT
₸1.189972328
|1 CLIZA 兑换 THB
฿0.077228678
|1 CLIZA 兑换 TWD
NT$0.074690538
|1 CLIZA 兑换 AED
د.إ0.008468158
|1 CLIZA 兑换 CHF
Fr0.001868994
|1 CLIZA 兑换 HKD
HK$0.01788235
|1 CLIZA 兑换 MAD
.د.م0.021412672
|1 CLIZA 兑换 MXN
$0.04684022