Bigcoin(BIG)信息

Bigcoin is built on the foundational principles of Bitcoin, but for the new generation. There is an onchain virtual mining system that is much easier than hardware mining to increase hashrate to mine $BIG.

Bigcoin the token is the product, but the mining is the distribution mechanism.

21M total supply cap, 2.5 emissions per block, halvenings every 4.2M blocks, and a fully enclosed system with no extra inflation.