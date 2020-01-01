Beeper Coin（BEEPER）信息

Beeper is a self-evolving Intent Agent designed to help users seamlessly interact with Web3 across any platform. Currently, users can effortlessly deploy, purchase, and tips crypto assets via @BeeperAI on Twitter.

Key features:

Natural Language Intent Understanding: By accurately identifying user intent, Beeper can perform corresponding blockchain actions based on natural language commands. Seamless Blockchain Interaction: No need for complex tools or wallets, Beeper allows Twitter users to directly interact with the blockchain and manage any crypto assets. Self-Evolving Learning Capability: Beeper has the ability to self-learn, continuously optimizing its services based on user history and feedback, providing a more personalized experience. Multi-Chain Support: In addition to supporting the current BNB Chain, Beeper plans to expand to multiple blockchain networks in the future to meet users’ cross-chain needs.

Vision - Empowering billion users to intelligently interact with Web3.

Beeper aims to redefine the way users interact with blockchain technology by introducing intent-driven transactions. Its goals include:

Enabling anyone to seamlessly interact with the blockchain across any platform through natural language or voice commands. Abstracting the complexity of blockchain to provide users with a simple and user-friendly entry point. Offering comprehensive support for Web2 users transitioning to the Web3 ecosystem.