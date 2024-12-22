ZARP Stablecoin Price (ZARP)
The live price of ZARP Stablecoin (ZARP) today is 0.053591 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 3.30M USD. ZARP to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key ZARP Stablecoin Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 20.93K USD
- ZARP Stablecoin price change within the day is -1.53%
- It has a circulating supply of 61.53M USD
During today, the price change of ZARP Stablecoin to USD was $ -0.00083627571313584.
In the past 30 days, the price change of ZARP Stablecoin to USD was $ -0.0014961749.
In the past 60 days, the price change of ZARP Stablecoin to USD was $ -0.0000904348.
In the past 90 days, the price change of ZARP Stablecoin to USD was $ -0.001254511796337156.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00083627571313584
|-1.53%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0014961749
|-2.79%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0000904348
|-0.16%
|90 Days
|$ -0.001254511796337156
|-2.28%
Discover the latest price analysis of ZARP Stablecoin: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.22%
-1.53%
+16.15%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
ZARP is a collateralised stablecoin pegged to the price of the South African Rand with treasury managed by Old Mutual Wealth.
