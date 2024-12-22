Wrapped XRP Price (WXRP)
The live price of Wrapped XRP (WXRP) today is 2.28 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 40.63M USD. WXRP to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Wrapped XRP Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 11.78K USD
- Wrapped XRP price change within the day is -5.60%
- It has a circulating supply of 17.95M USD
During today, the price change of Wrapped XRP to USD was $ -0.135384268931356.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Wrapped XRP to USD was $ +1.2626528280.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Wrapped XRP to USD was $ +7.6185557040.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Wrapped XRP to USD was $ +1.659367156008458.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ -0.135384268931356
|-5.60%
|30 Days
|$ +1.2626528280
|+55.38%
|60 Days
|$ +7.6185557040
|+334.15%
|90 Days
|$ +1.659367156008458
|+267.37%
Discover the latest price analysis of Wrapped XRP: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.70%
-5.60%
-9.20%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Wrapped XRP is a 1:1 equivalent of XRP represented as an ERC-20 on Ethereum. Wrapped.com lets investors use their digital assets to lend, borrow, and trade on all major DeFi platforms. Each wrapped asset is fully-collateralized and held with a qualified custodian. Wrapped.com is a collaboration of Tokensoft Inc. with leading custodians and other financial institutions. Tokensoft provides the technology layer via Wrapped.com that allows users to wrap their XRP into wXRP.
