Wrapped MistCoin Price (WMC)
The live price of Wrapped MistCoin (WMC) today is 21.81 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 8.88M USD. WMC to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Wrapped MistCoin Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 136.87K USD
- Wrapped MistCoin price change within the day is -13.65%
- It has a circulating supply of 407.24K USD
Get real-time price updates of the WMC to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate WMC price information.
During today, the price change of Wrapped MistCoin to USD was $ -3.4491868576508.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Wrapped MistCoin to USD was $ +108.1982802420.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Wrapped MistCoin to USD was $ +87.0236600670.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Wrapped MistCoin to USD was $ +17.9489033968213362.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ -3.4491868576508
|-13.65%
|30 Days
|$ +108.1982802420
|+496.09%
|60 Days
|$ +87.0236600670
|+399.01%
|90 Days
|$ +17.9489033968213362
|+464.87%
Discover the latest price analysis of Wrapped MistCoin: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.24%
-13.65%
-33.75%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
MistCoin is the prototype or manuscript for ERC-20. Its launch on November 3rd, 2015, coincided with the introduction of a custom token system for the Ethereum Mist Wallet. Ethereum pioneers Fabian Vogelsteller and Alex Van de Sande both lead the project. Following the release of MistCoin, hundreds of token contracts with the same exact code were deployed. Leading to the creation of the ERC-20 standard, designed and proposed by Fabian. In essence, MistCoin is the origin of every ERC-20 token. Wrapped MistCoin (WMC) was created to enable the seamless trading and use of MistCoin(MC) in a manner consistent with standard cryptocurrency protocols. This approach aligns with the conventional method applied when dealing with historical assets on Ethereum. Notably, other well-established digital assets, such as CryptoPunks, CryptoKitties, Etheria Tiles, among others, have undergone a very similar wrapping process to facilitate modern day use. WMC/MC can be freely Unwrapped and Wrapped, 1:1, by anyone at anytime.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 WMC to AUD
A$34.6779
|1 WMC to GBP
￡17.2299
|1 WMC to EUR
€20.7195
|1 WMC to USD
$21.81
|1 WMC to MYR
RM98.145
|1 WMC to TRY
₺764.8767
|1 WMC to JPY
¥3,411.9564
|1 WMC to RUB
₽2,241.8499
|1 WMC to INR
₹1,852.5414
|1 WMC to IDR
Rp351,774.1443
|1 WMC to PHP
₱1,283.0823
|1 WMC to EGP
￡E.1,109.6928
|1 WMC to BRL
R$132.6048
|1 WMC to CAD
C$31.1883
|1 WMC to BDT
৳2,595.6081
|1 WMC to NGN
₦33,709.3179
|1 WMC to UAH
₴911.0037
|1 WMC to VES
Bs1,112.31
|1 WMC to PKR
Rs6,046.3863
|1 WMC to KZT
₸11,406.8481
|1 WMC to THB
฿746.9925
|1 WMC to TWD
NT$711.6603
|1 WMC to CHF
Fr19.4109
|1 WMC to HKD
HK$169.4637
|1 WMC to MAD
.د.م218.5362