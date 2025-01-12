Wrapped FUSE Price (WFUSE)
The live price of Wrapped FUSE (WFUSE) today is 0.0268873 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. WFUSE to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Wrapped FUSE Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 8.79K USD
- Wrapped FUSE price change within the day is -2.23%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Wrapped FUSE to USD was $ -0.0006144043743886.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Wrapped FUSE to USD was $ -0.0078419364.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Wrapped FUSE to USD was $ -0.0032608379.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Wrapped FUSE to USD was $ -0.002243937514293185.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0006144043743886
|-2.23%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0078419364
|-29.16%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0032608379
|-12.12%
|90 Days
|$ -0.002243937514293185
|-7.70%
Discover the latest price analysis of Wrapped FUSE: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.90%
-2.23%
-10.66%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
WFUSE is an ERC-20 token on Fuse network that represents 1 Fuse (FUSE). FUSE is used to pay for transactions on the Fuse blockchain. It's value is pegged to the value of FUSE token and can be unwrapped at any point.
|1 WFUSE to AUD
A$0.043557426
|1 WFUSE to GBP
￡0.021778713
|1 WFUSE to EUR
€0.026080681
|1 WFUSE to USD
$0.0268873
|1 WFUSE to MYR
RM0.120723977
|1 WFUSE to TRY
₺0.95181042
|1 WFUSE to JPY
¥4.239320591
|1 WFUSE to RUB
₽2.732556299
|1 WFUSE to INR
₹2.316878641
|1 WFUSE to IDR
Rp440.775339312
|1 WFUSE to PHP
₱1.5863507
|1 WFUSE to EGP
￡E.1.359153015
|1 WFUSE to BRL
R$0.164550276
|1 WFUSE to CAD
C$0.038717712
|1 WFUSE to BDT
৳3.279712854
|1 WFUSE to NGN
₦41.685532174
|1 WFUSE to UAH
₴1.141903631
|1 WFUSE to VES
Bs1.4250269
|1 WFUSE to PKR
Rs7.520915556
|1 WFUSE to KZT
₸14.256184206
|1 WFUSE to THB
฿0.932451564
|1 WFUSE to TWD
NT$0.890238503
|1 WFUSE to CHF
Fr0.024467443
|1 WFUSE to HKD
HK$0.209183194
|1 WFUSE to MAD
.د.م0.271292857