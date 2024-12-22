WETH Price (WETH)
The live price of WETH (WETH) today is 3,337.41 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 9.12B USD. WETH to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key WETH Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 572.25M USD
- WETH price change within the day is -5.61%
- It has a circulating supply of 2.73M USD
WETH to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of WETH to USD was $ -198.397573378324.
In the past 30 days, the price change of WETH to USD was $ -38.2113420540.
In the past 60 days, the price change of WETH to USD was $ +931.9053280410.
In the past 90 days, the price change of WETH to USD was $ +694.862843859162.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ -198.397573378324
|-5.61%
|30 Days
|$ -38.2113420540
|-1.14%
|60 Days
|$ +931.9053280410
|+27.92%
|90 Days
|$ +694.862843859162
|+26.30%
Discover the latest price analysis of WETH: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.12%
-5.61%
-13.94%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
What is WETH (Wrapped ETH)? WETH is the tokenized/packaged form of ETH that you use to pay for items when you interact with Ethereum dApps. WETH follows the ERC-20 token standards, enabling it to achieve interoperability with other ERC-20 tokens. This offers more utility to holders as they can use it across networks and dApps. You can stake, yield farm, lend, and provide liquidity to various liquidity pools with WETH. Also, unlike ETH, which doesn’t conform to its own ERC-20 standard and thus has lower interoperability as it can’t be used on other chains besides Ethereum, WETH can be used on cheaper and high throughput alternatives like Binance, Polygon, Solana, and Cardano. The price of WETH will always be the same as ETH because it maintains a 1:1 wrapping ratio. How to Wrap ETH? Custodians wrap and unwrap ETH. To wrap ETH, you send ETH to a custodian. This can be a multi-sig wallet, a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), or a smart contract. After connecting your web3 wallet to a DeFi exchange, you enter the amount of ETH you wish to wrap and click the swap function. Once the transaction is confirmed, you will receive WETH tokens equivalent to the ETH that you’ve swapped. On a centralized exchange, the exchange burns the deposited ETH and mints a wrapped form for you. And when you want to unwrap it, the exchange will burn the wrapped version and mint the ETH on your behalf. What’s Next for WETH? According to the developers, hopefully there will be no future for WETH. According to the website, steps are being taken to update ETH to make it compliant with its own ERC-20 standards.
