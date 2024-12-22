TRDGtoken Price (TRDG)
The live price of TRDGtoken (TRDG) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 74.58K USD. TRDG to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key TRDGtoken Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 211.41 USD
- TRDGtoken price change within the day is -73.11%
- It has a circulating supply of 31,921.56T USD
Get real-time price updates of the TRDG to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate TRDG price information.
During today, the price change of TRDGtoken to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of TRDGtoken to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of TRDGtoken to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of TRDGtoken to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-73.11%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-73.25%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-77.56%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of TRDGtoken: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.39%
-73.11%
-74.93%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
$TRDG is a project that started off as an inspiration to find the toughest animal in the universe. This was because we believed that in the future when there were market fluctuations our bodies would enter a state of Cryptobiosis. This was meaningful to everyone holding $TRDG, a treasure that would always be able to resurface after any signs of unhabitual life in an extreme situation. This is also why we are known as Extremophiles! $TRDG Community Reward Token is Listed on BSC, ETH, & FEGex Networks. $TRDG has a 5% tax which rewards holders 2.5% of every transaction and sends 2.5% to a burn wallet that can never be accessed. Tardigrades are the Strongest Living Creatures in the Universe!
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 TRDG to AUD
A$--
|1 TRDG to GBP
￡--
|1 TRDG to EUR
€--
|1 TRDG to USD
$--
|1 TRDG to MYR
RM--
|1 TRDG to TRY
₺--
|1 TRDG to JPY
¥--
|1 TRDG to RUB
₽--
|1 TRDG to INR
₹--
|1 TRDG to IDR
Rp--
|1 TRDG to PHP
₱--
|1 TRDG to EGP
￡E.--
|1 TRDG to BRL
R$--
|1 TRDG to CAD
C$--
|1 TRDG to BDT
৳--
|1 TRDG to NGN
₦--
|1 TRDG to UAH
₴--
|1 TRDG to VES
Bs--
|1 TRDG to PKR
Rs--
|1 TRDG to KZT
₸--
|1 TRDG to THB
฿--
|1 TRDG to TWD
NT$--
|1 TRDG to CHF
Fr--
|1 TRDG to HKD
HK$--
|1 TRDG to MAD
.د.م--