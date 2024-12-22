Stader MaticX Logo

Stader MaticX Price (MATICX)

USD

Stader MaticX (MATICX) Live Price Chart

$0.533474
$0.533474
-9.00%(1D)

Price of Stader MaticX (MATICX) Today

The live price of Stader MaticX (MATICX) today is 0.5342 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 67.63M USD. MATICX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Stader MaticX Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 177.20K USD
- Stader MaticX price change within the day is -8.94%
- It has a circulating supply of 126.69M USD

Get real-time price updates of the MATICX to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate MATICX price information.

Stader MaticX (MATICX) Price Performance in USD

During today, the price change of Stader MaticX to USD was $ -0.0524930990327066.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Stader MaticX to USD was $ -0.0018841234.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Stader MaticX to USD was $ +0.1568373271.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Stader MaticX to USD was $ +0.0773626995911553.

Periodเปลี่ยน (USD)เปลี่ยน (%)
Today$ -0.0524930990327066-8.94%
30 Days$ -0.0018841234-0.35%
60 Days$ +0.1568373271+29.36%
90 Days$ +0.0773626995911553+16.93%

Stader MaticX (MATICX) Price Analysis

Discover the latest price analysis of Stader MaticX: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.525886
$ 0.525886

$ 0.593585
$ 0.593585

$ 2.07
$ 2.07

+1.32%

-8.94%

-21.61%

Stader MaticX (MATICX) Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 67.63M
$ 67.63M

$ 177.20K
$ 177.20K

126.69M
126.69M

What is Stader MaticX (MATICX)

Stader MaticX (MATICX) Resource

Official Website

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Stader MaticX (MATICX)

Disclaimer

MATICX to Local Currencies

1 MATICX to AUD
A$0.849378
1 MATICX to GBP
0.422018
1 MATICX to EUR
0.50749
1 MATICX to USD
$0.5342
1 MATICX to MYR
RM2.4039
1 MATICX to TRY
18.798498
1 MATICX to JPY
¥83.570248
1 MATICX to RUB
54.990548
1 MATICX to INR
45.374948
1 MATICX to IDR
Rp8,616.127826
1 MATICX to PHP
31.426986
1 MATICX to EGP
￡E.27.180096
1 MATICX to BRL
R$3.247936
1 MATICX to CAD
C$0.763906
1 MATICX to BDT
63.575142
1 MATICX to NGN
825.654178
1 MATICX to UAH
22.313534
1 MATICX to VES
Bs27.2442
1 MATICX to PKR
Rs148.096266
1 MATICX to KZT
279.391942
1 MATICX to THB
฿18.221562
1 MATICX to TWD
NT$17.430946
1 MATICX to CHF
Fr0.475438
1 MATICX to HKD
HK$4.150734
1 MATICX to MAD
.د.م5.352684