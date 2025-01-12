Spaceswap MILK2 Price (MILK2)
The live price of Spaceswap MILK2 (MILK2) today is 0.0038525 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 87.00K USD. MILK2 to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Spaceswap MILK2 Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 296.21 USD
- Spaceswap MILK2 price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 22.58M USD
During today, the price change of Spaceswap MILK2 to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Spaceswap MILK2 to USD was $ +0.0011194170.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Spaceswap MILK2 to USD was $ -0.0000018299.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Spaceswap MILK2 to USD was $ -0.000103351318994654.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ +0.0011194170
|+29.06%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0000018299
|-0.04%
|90 Days
|$ -0.000103351318994654
|-2.61%
Discover the latest price analysis of Spaceswap MILK2: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
-14.98%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
|1 MILK2 to AUD
A$0.00624105
|1 MILK2 to GBP
￡0.003120525
|1 MILK2 to EUR
€0.003736925
|1 MILK2 to USD
$0.0038525
|1 MILK2 to MYR
RM0.017297725
|1 MILK2 to TRY
₺0.1363785
|1 MILK2 to JPY
¥0.607423675
|1 MILK2 to RUB
₽0.391529575
|1 MILK2 to INR
₹0.331969925
|1 MILK2 to IDR
Rp63.1557276
|1 MILK2 to PHP
₱0.2272975
|1 MILK2 to EGP
￡E.0.194743875
|1 MILK2 to BRL
R$0.0235773
|1 MILK2 to CAD
C$0.0055476
|1 MILK2 to BDT
৳0.46992795
|1 MILK2 to NGN
₦5.97283895
|1 MILK2 to UAH
₴0.163615675
|1 MILK2 to VES
Bs0.2041825
|1 MILK2 to PKR
Rs1.0776213
|1 MILK2 to KZT
₸2.04267255
|1 MILK2 to THB
฿0.1336047
|1 MILK2 to TWD
NT$0.127556275
|1 MILK2 to CHF
Fr0.003505775
|1 MILK2 to HKD
HK$0.02997245
|1 MILK2 to MAD
.د.م0.038871725