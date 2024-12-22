Sommelier Price (SOMM)
The live price of Sommelier (SOMM) today is 0.01388318 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 4.36M USD. SOMM to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Sommelier Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 23.88K USD
- Sommelier price change within the day is -23.62%
- It has a circulating supply of 309.40M USD
Get real-time price updates of the SOMM to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate SOMM price information.
During today, the price change of Sommelier to USD was $ -0.00429345654926088.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Sommelier to USD was $ -0.0051308901.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Sommelier to USD was $ -0.0023423090.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Sommelier to USD was $ -0.0162745482387961.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00429345654926088
|-23.62%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0051308901
|-36.95%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0023423090
|-16.87%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0162745482387961
|-53.96%
Discover the latest price analysis of Sommelier: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-1.26%
-23.62%
-40.50%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Sommelier is a non-custodial, cross-chain platform for executing actively-managed DeFi investment strategies. Community members can create Cellars that execute on an investment strategy through smart contracts. Cellars are powered by Strategy Providers (SPs) who develop trading strategies and send the recommended actions to the Sommelier Validators to be executed on the Cellar with the intention of gaining yield. Cellars can be strategies like: A portfolio of BTC and ETH that is rebalanced based on price trends that machine learning algorithms identify An NFT trading strategy that leverages Twitter sentiment around particular collections A strategy that hedges liquidity provision on DEXes Sommelier employs a unique architecture consisting of the Sommelier Cosmos SDK blockchain, an off-chain execution environment that keeps strategies private while allowing them to leverage a wide variety of off-chain data modeling techniques, and one of the best performing ETH bridges. Strategy instructions are passed across this bridge to reposition assets in Cellars. This bridge is also being expanded to allow access to other chains (like Polygon, Avalanche, etc) so strategies are not tied to just high gas ETH markets. Sommelier aggregates and batches transactions, thereby reducing gas fees, providing an attractive alternative to Ethereum’s high transaction costs. As for security, Sommelier uses a decentralized governance mechanism run by validators, ensuring state-of-the-art safety of user funds. Validators pass strategy instructions across the bridge, but users’ assets are never moved across it, instead being deployed directly into Cellars. Further, Cellars are non-custodial, meaning that users can withdraw their assets at any time, while strategy providers never have ownership of those assets.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 SOMM to AUD
A$0.0220742562
|1 SOMM to GBP
￡0.0109677122
|1 SOMM to EUR
€0.013189021
|1 SOMM to USD
$0.01388318
|1 SOMM to MYR
RM0.06247431
|1 SOMM to TRY
₺0.4885491042
|1 SOMM to JPY
¥2.1718846792
|1 SOMM to RUB
₽1.4291345492
|1 SOMM to INR
₹1.1792373092
|1 SOMM to IDR
Rp223.9222267154
|1 SOMM to PHP
₱0.8167474794
|1 SOMM to EGP
￡E.0.7063761984
|1 SOMM to BRL
R$0.0844097344
|1 SOMM to CAD
C$0.0198529474
|1 SOMM to BDT
৳1.6522372518
|1 SOMM to NGN
₦21.4577041762
|1 SOMM to UAH
₴0.5799004286
|1 SOMM to VES
Bs0.70804218
|1 SOMM to PKR
Rs3.8488339914
|1 SOMM to KZT
₸7.2610419718
|1 SOMM to THB
฿0.4735552698
|1 SOMM to TWD
NT$0.4530081634
|1 SOMM to CHF
Fr0.0123560302
|1 SOMM to HKD
HK$0.1078723086
|1 SOMM to MAD
.د.م0.1391094636