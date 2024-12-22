SolChicks Price (CHICKS)
The live price of SolChicks (CHICKS) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 125.76K USD. CHICKS to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key SolChicks Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 132.52 USD
- SolChicks price change within the day is +0.65%
- It has a circulating supply of 2.06B USD
During today, the price change of SolChicks to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of SolChicks to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of SolChicks to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of SolChicks to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.65%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-6.37%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+49.49%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of SolChicks: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.09%
+0.65%
-7.45%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Our mission is to be the leading fantasy NFT PvP and P2E gaming ecosystem on the Solana blockchain. We built our game around adorable SolChick NFT collectibles, where players use their SolChicks as their characters in a unique gaming metaverse.
