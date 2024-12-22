In the world of cryptocurrency, a "Sigma" would represent a personality type that is self-reliant, independent, and strategic. They often choose to navigate the crypto market outside of traditional investment frameworks. Instead of following the herd mentality or aligning with dominant financial trends - akin to the "Alpha" -, they prefer to operate in their own unique way. They prioritize personal freedom, make well-researched decisions, and value the ability to remain adaptable in the ever-evolving landscape of digital currencies. Their approach to investing is defined by a mix of confidence, nonconformity, and a deep understanding of market dynamics.

