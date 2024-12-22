Sigma Price (SIGMA)
The live price of Sigma (SIGMA) today is 0.03048077 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 27.36M USD. SIGMA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Sigma Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 2.54M USD
- Sigma price change within the day is -11.63%
- It has a circulating supply of 899.85M USD
Get real-time price updates of the SIGMA to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate SIGMA price information.
During today, the price change of Sigma to USD was $ -0.00401226650404409.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Sigma to USD was $ -0.0180558480.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Sigma to USD was $ -0.0128639791.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Sigma to USD was $ +0.016429018845184245.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00401226650404409
|-11.63%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0180558480
|-59.23%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0128639791
|-42.20%
|90 Days
|$ +0.016429018845184245
|+116.92%
Discover the latest price analysis of Sigma: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-3.44%
-11.63%
-40.22%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
In the world of cryptocurrency, a "Sigma" would represent a personality type that is self-reliant, independent, and strategic. They often choose to navigate the crypto market outside of traditional investment frameworks. Instead of following the herd mentality or aligning with dominant financial trends - akin to the "Alpha" -, they prefer to operate in their own unique way. They prioritize personal freedom, make well-researched decisions, and value the ability to remain adaptable in the ever-evolving landscape of digital currencies. Their approach to investing is defined by a mix of confidence, nonconformity, and a deep understanding of market dynamics.
