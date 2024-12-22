Santawifhat Price (SANTA)
The live price of Santawifhat (SANTA) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 144.22K USD. SANTA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Santawifhat Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 22.32K USD
- Santawifhat price change within the day is -10.24%
- It has a circulating supply of 998.71M USD
Get real-time price updates of the SANTA to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate SANTA price information.
During today, the price change of Santawifhat to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Santawifhat to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Santawifhat to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Santawifhat to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-10.24%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Santawifhat: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.45%
-10.24%
-14.59%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
This a 100% community driven Christmas token which aims to embrace the holiday period which is cherished by billions around the world every year. We predate pumpdotfun and have grown 100% organically over the last six months. Our project is constantly evolving as the holiday period begins, and we hope more of the crypto community join as the festivities begin. Our Telegram is constantly active and shows the true spirit of our community.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 SANTA to AUD
A$--
|1 SANTA to GBP
￡--
|1 SANTA to EUR
€--
|1 SANTA to USD
$--
|1 SANTA to MYR
RM--
|1 SANTA to TRY
₺--
|1 SANTA to JPY
¥--
|1 SANTA to RUB
₽--
|1 SANTA to INR
₹--
|1 SANTA to IDR
Rp--
|1 SANTA to PHP
₱--
|1 SANTA to EGP
￡E.--
|1 SANTA to BRL
R$--
|1 SANTA to CAD
C$--
|1 SANTA to BDT
৳--
|1 SANTA to NGN
₦--
|1 SANTA to UAH
₴--
|1 SANTA to VES
Bs--
|1 SANTA to PKR
Rs--
|1 SANTA to KZT
₸--
|1 SANTA to THB
฿--
|1 SANTA to TWD
NT$--
|1 SANTA to CHF
Fr--
|1 SANTA to HKD
HK$--
|1 SANTA to MAD
.د.م--