Salvium Price (SAL)
The live price of Salvium (SAL) today is 0.134121 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 2.88M USD. SAL to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Salvium Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 111.71K USD
- Salvium price change within the day is +4.11%
- It has a circulating supply of 21.87M USD
Get real-time price updates of the SAL to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate SAL price information.
During today, the price change of Salvium to USD was $ +0.00529805.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Salvium to USD was $ +0.0285272818.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Salvium to USD was $ +0.1968252901.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Salvium to USD was $ +0.03447961096462338.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00529805
|+4.11%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0285272818
|+21.27%
|60 Days
|$ +0.1968252901
|+146.75%
|90 Days
|$ +0.03447961096462338
|+34.60%
Discover the latest price analysis of Salvium: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.63%
+4.11%
+10.85%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Introducing Salvium ($SAL), a groundbreaking Layer 1 proof-of-work blockchain that combines enhanced privacy, regulatory compliance, and DeFi capabilities. Salvium enables users to transact privately while adhering to regulatory requirements, bridging the gap between privacy and compliance in the cryptocurrency space. Key Innovations: Compliant Privacy: Designed with MiCA regulations in mind, Salvium offers refundable transactions and exchange modes, balancing privacy with regulatory requirements. Native Staking: Earn 20% of block rewards by staking SAL tokens - a first for CryptoNote-based chains. DeFi Ready: Foundational support for smart contracts and private DeFi applications, with future middleware for easy porting of existing Ethereum DApps. Transactional Imbalances (TI) & Asynchronous Transactions (AT): Unique technologies enabling advanced features like native yield generation. Programmable Privacy: Empowering developers to build DApps with customizable privacy levels. Why Salvium? Privacy as a Right: Champion ethical usage while ensuring regulatory compliance DeFi Evolution: Lay the groundwork for truly private decentralized finance Selective Transparency: Users control their privacy level, crucial for exchange compliance Future-Proof: Proactively designed with upcoming regulations in mind.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
